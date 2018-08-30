Cornerstone’s First Ever Football Game

Cornerstone Christian Academy Eagles played their first ever football game Friday night in Rainsville at their new field. Most people around these parts are not familiar with the type of football being played by Cornerstone. They play six-man football. Their opponent was Chilton County Christian Academy. The rules for six-man football are different. The field is only 80-yards long and 40-yards wide. A first down is 15-yards and if you kick an extra point it counts 2-points, if you run for the conversion it counts 1-point.

Cornerstone got on the board first on a pass form Matthew Johnson to Layne Fortner for a 13-yard TD. The try for the 1-point conversion failed as Cornerstone took a 6-0 lead over Chilton County. Midway through the second quarter, the Eagles got on the board again, when Johnson rambled 32-yards to give the Eagles a 12-0 lead after the point after conversion failed. Cornerstone would add to the lead with just over 2 minutes left when Bryce Dupree picked a Chilton County pass. After two runs by Johnson to get the ball to the 10-yard line, Fortner would punch it in for the score to give Cornerstone the lead 18-0. With 26 seconds left before the half, Chilton County took the kickoff and ran it back 49-yards for the score to cut the lead to 18-8 after the 2-point kick.

The second half was all Chilton County as they would put 32 points on the board and hold Cornerstone scoreless to give them a 40-18 win over Cornerstone Christian.

Matthew Johnson was the leading rusher for the Eagles with 176 yards and 1 TD. Layne Fortner had 39 yards rushing and 26 yards receiving and 2 TD’s on the night for Cornerstone.

Cornerstone will host Marion Academy on Friday night, August 31st at 7:00pm.