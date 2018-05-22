Mountain Valley News

By Bonita Wilborn

Fort Payne Police Chief, Randy Bynum, reported that on Wednesday, May 2,

Timothy Wade Bevel, age 51, a former employee of DeKalb Ambulance Service, and his wife, Shelli Ranee Bevel, age 47, were both arrested and charged with second-degree extortion after trying to get money from Cheryl Turner, Director of DeKalb Ambulance Service. Both Timothy and Shelli Bevel have since posted $7,500 bonds and were released from the DeKalb County Detention Center.

Local citizen were shocked to hear of the extortion charges stating, “We don’t hear a lot of that around here.” “This is really a bad thing because they’re trying to take money from the place that helps other people.” And “I would never have expected it to happen at the ambulance service.”

Although the Sheriff’s Office and the DeKalb Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment, no additional information is available at this time due to the fact that it is an ongoing investigation.