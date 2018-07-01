Mountain Valley News

“I am excited and pleased to announce to friends and fellow pastors, the publication of my first book Cover to Cover Challenge. The Cover to Cover Challenge has been a blessing in my church as it united our members in prayer and in Bible study leading to, I believe, enthusiasm to evangelize. My desire is that Cover to Cover Challenge will be used by individuals and by groups alike to grow in faith, to reap God’s promised blessings, and to develop the desire to share the Gospel with others. I am convinced there is nothing greater we can do than to read and study God’s Word.

The Cover to Cover Challenge is designed to take you through the Bible in 52 weeks. Each day features Scripture from different groupings, such as the Psalms, the Law, Old Testament History, the Gospels, etc., that will span the entire Bible. In addition to the daily Bible reading plan, this book contains commentary to help the reader put the reading into context. Group leaders, teachers, and pastors can also benefit by using each week’s readings in lessons and discussions with classes or congregations.

Cover to Cover Challenge is now available in print and e-book on Amazon or directly from Nazareth Baptist Church. I look forward to sharing my work with you and pray that God bless each of you.”

Sincerely,

Jason L. Bell

Pastor, Nazareth Baptist Church