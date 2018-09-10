DCTC Selected to Serve on National SREB Planning Committee

Recently, DeKalb County Career Tech Director Mr. Jonathan Phillips and DeKalb County Technology Center Welding Instructor was selected by the Alabama Department of Education to serve on the 2019 National SREB (Southern Regional Education Board) Planning Committee as representatives for the State of Alabama. Mr. Phillips and Mr. McFall will be joined by academic and career tech educational leaders from across the nation to plan SREB educational professional learning events for administrators and educators as we work together to improve education opportunities for students in both the academic and career tech areas of study. Mr. Phillips stated “I was truly humbled and honored to be selected to serve on the 2019 SREB Planning Committee with outstanding educational leaders of both academic and career tech from across the nation, as we work as a committee to improve education for all students” Mr. McFall commented “making the transition from industry gives me a different perspective pertaining to education. The information and advice I have received so far from the committee has been beneficial.” DeKalb County Technology Center won the 2018 James E. Bottom Pacesetter School Award which is the top award given by the Southern Regional Education Board in July at the 32nd Annual High Schools That Work Staff Development Conference.