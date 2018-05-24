Mountain Valley News

On April 13, 2018 DCTC Welding Instructor Russell McFall sent a few students to compete in the Tulsa Welding Competition held at Aniston High School. The contest was for seniors only but juniors could participate for the experience. A project had to be welded in the flat, vertical, and overhead positions with the SMAW Process using a 6010 and 7018 rod. McFall explained “Tulsa is a Welding College located in Jacksonville, Florida but they host multiple competitions each year at different locations across the state of Alabama. If a student places in the top 3 of one of their competitions, they receive scholarships to pay for tuition starting with first place receiving a full ride and second place receiving a half ride along with third maybe receiving a quarter ride. This is a great way for them to help encourage highly skilled students from Alabama to attend their college in Florida.” Ross Bowman from Plainview High school placed 2nd earning him the half ride scholarship worth $10,000 to help pay for his tuition. He will be moving to Florida in the fall to attend Tulsa. McFall Added “I’m so proud of Ross, he comes in the shop every day ready to work and almost never misses a day. His scholarship was well disserved, I like students with that kind of work ethic and attitude. Tulsa is not the only college doing this kind of thing. Colleges across the state and country are creating these same opportunities. Just imagine the opportunities that open up for a student if they earn a way to help pay for college like Ross did. I think it’s a wonderful thing because a lot of kids are not as fortunate as others and this kind of stuff can change a kids life.