DCTC Welding Dominates At Competition

On Thursday, November 15, 2018, DeKalb County Technology Center (DCTC) Welding Instructor, Russell McFall, took 6 students to the 9th Annual Drake State Technical College Welding Competition in Huntsville Alabama. Three technology-based schools were represented at the competition and each school was allowed to bring 6 students, three in their advanced division and three in their beginner division. DCTC’s beginner welding students won the competition for the 3rd year running and their advanced students took both 2nd and 3rd place in their division.

The advanced contest was for students who have had 1 or more years of Technical School. The contest consisted of welding 2 different projects with various joint designs, multiple positions, and processes. The first was a carbin steal project that was welded with SMAW, GMAW, and FCAW processes. The second was an Aluminum project welded with the GTAW process.

The beginner contest was for new students who are taking Technical School for the first time. The contest consisted of welding a single carbin steal T-Joint/Lap-Joint project in multiple positions using the SMAW process with 2 different types of rods.

Students were competing for the top 3 spots in each category. Thousands of dollars in prizes were given to the students who placed and the grand prize in the advanced category was a scholarship to Drake State. Lincoln Electric, Miller, ESAB, and Sexton Welding Supply Inc., provided all of the prizes that were awarded to winning students.

McFall said “I would like to thank Drake State Welding instructor, Joseph Bevel, for the invitation because it is a great experience for our students. I am so proud of the way our students performed. We took 4 out of the 6 spots and won the beginner category for the 3rd year in a row. We don’t really practice a lot for competitions, but I believe it is a great experience for the students because it helps them to deal with their emotions of welding under pressure. They will also face the same challenge throughout their careers and I hope these opportunities help prepare them. I constantly remind them to be thankful for what we have to work with at DCTC and to make the most of their learning opportunities they have here.”

DCTC Director, Jonathan Phillips, stated, “It’s great when our students get an opportunity to compete at a facility like Drake State. It will only make them better at their trade. Welders have to prove themselves every time they step foot on a new job site and competitions like this one prepares them for the real world. I want to offer congratulations to our students and Mr. McFall.”