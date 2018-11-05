DeKalb County BOE Meeting 10-23-18

By Sherri Blevins

The DeKalb County Board of Education met on October 23,2018. After approving the school financial statements and agreeing to pay the bills and accounts, the board took the following actions:

• Suspended Randall Templeton-Bus Driver at Collinsville High School- for ten days without pay

• Assigned Peppers and Elliott as delegate representatives to the Alabama Association of School Boards meeting

• Agreed to continue contract neg tiations for the Schneider Energy Efficiency Project

• Granted On-the-Job-Injury status to Thomas Henderson-Custodian-Ruhama Jr. High School-seven days; Ray Evans-Maintenance Worker-Facilities- three days; Jimmy Shelton-Maintenance Worker-Facilities-32days; Leah Smallwood-Itinerant Special Education Teacher-Geraldine High School-57days; Brenda Vaughn-Bus Driver-Ider High School-one and one- half days

• Accepted the resignations of Lisa Murdock-Itinerant School Nurse-Geraldine High School and

Horace Silas- Bus Driver-Crossville Schools

• Approved the retirement of Carol Hiett- Maintenance Secretary

• Approved Leave of Absences for Deborah Harville-Bookkeeper-Fyffe High School; Tanya Ford-Elementary Teacher- Collinsville High School; Michelle Boggs-Elementary Teacher- Ider High School; Bridget Thrash-Itinerant SPED Paraprofessional-Fyffe Special Services Center; Mary Dixon-P.E. Teacher-Moon Lake Elementary School; Stacey Dover-Elementary Secretary-Plainview High School; Linda Thacker-CNP Worker-Crossville Elementary School

• Approved the transfers of Jennifer Williams-Language Acquisition Coach to Federal Programs Director at Central Office and Dena Hairston- Elementary Teacher at Crossville Elementary School to Library media Specialists at Ider High School

• Approved the Placements of Jacob Cambron-Elementary Teacher- Fiyffe High School; Mandy Goza-Elementary Teacher (Leave only from 9/24/18-12/19/18- Ider High School; Aimee Jung- Elementary Teacher (Leave only from 10/24/18-5/28/18-Crossville Elementary School; Mark Patterson- Elementary P.E. Teacher (Leave only from 10/24/18-5/28/18)

• Approved the Support Placements of Jennifer Wilson- Bus Driver-Fyffe High School; Tabatha Mitchell-Assistant Custodian 7hr/9mo-Crossville Middle School; Jerry Smith-Assistant Custodian 7hr/9mo-Crossville Middle School; Cori Willoughby-Assistant Custodian 7hr/9mo-Geraldine High School; Bambi Luther-Maintenance Secretary-Facilities; Amanda Hatley-Bus Driver- Crossville High Schools

• Approved Volunteer Coaches, Rodney Hamilton and Jeff Chandler (Basketball)-Collinsville High School; Will Munoz (Boys Soccer)-Crossville High School; Zack Nelson (Basketball)-Geraldine High School; Phillip Jackson (Football)and Amie Martin (Art Teacher)-Plainview High School; Brittney Brown (Tennis)-Sylvania High School; Shane Ingram (Golf)-Valley Head High School

• Approved Homebound Contracts for Sherry Roberson (IDEA B), Michael Phillips (IDEA B), Lakala Willingham (Local Extended Day), and Lydia Peek (Local)

• Approved April Ivey as Contracted SPED Teacher (IDEA B)

• Approved Contract for Jerry Wilks as Special Needs Bus Route (IDEA B)

• Approved Contract for Wayne Wilson for Lawn Care Services (IDEA B)

• Approved Contract for Sun Down Services Janitorial Services (IDEA B)

• Approved Contract for Juana Felipe Ramirez-EL Tutor-Title III

• Approved Contract for Monica Corona-Migrant Recruiter-Migrant

• Approved Collinsville’s 21st Century Contracts for Elizabeth Barrientos (Student Aide-Title 4), Kristen Bates(Teacher-Title 4), Teresa Bowen(Aide-Title 4),Penny Brown(Aide-Title 4), Patsy Chambers(Lead Teacher Before School-Title 4), Jacqueline Clanton (Director- Title 4), Natalie Hernandez(Student Aide-Title 4),Tracy Hulgan(Teacher and After School Bus Driver-Title 4), Casey Isabell(Sub Teacher-Title 4), Maria Jeffery (Aide-Title 4), Allie Jones (Teacher-Title 4), Kelly Lackey(After School Bus Driver-Title 4), Kayla McAteer(Teacher-Title4), Dulce Ortega(Student Aide-Title 4), Lorilyn Owen(Lead Teacher-Title 4), Heather Paschel(Sub Teacher-Title 4), Janie Peppers Sherrod(Sub Teacher-Title 4), Angie Snow(Teacher-Title 4), Holly Sparks(Teacher-Title 4), Amy Thompson(Teacher- Title 4), and Rachel Womack(Sub Teacher-Title 4)

• Approved Crossville’s 21st Century Contracts for Doug Benefield(Teacher-Title 4), Rachel Bobbit(Teacher-Title 4), Daniel Bryant (Teacher-Title 4), Gina Davis (Teacher- Title 4), April Hart (Teacher- Title 4), Mitzi Hughes (Teacher -Title 4), Rhonda Jolley (Teacher -Title 4), Stephanie Lacey(After School Bus Driver- Title 4), Teresa Matthews (Teacher -Title 4), Joanne Maze (Teacher and Art Instructor- Title 4), Michelle Norwood (Co-Director- Title 4), Tara Pickers (Teacher- Title 4), Amy Pointer (Co-Director – Title 4), Mark Quarles (CPR Instructor- Title 4), Michelle Scott ( Teacher – Title 4), Lesa Simpson (Teacher- Title 4), Brenda Smothers (Teacher’s Aide – Title 4), George Walker (After School Bus Driver- Title 4), Tracey Walker (Teacher – Title 4)

• Approved Moon Lakes’s 21st Century Contracts for Kelbi Ballenger (Teacher- Title 4), Leslie Bunch (Teacher- Title 4), Barbara Davis (Aide – Title 4), Paula Easter (Art and Music Teacher – Title 4), Mary Lance (Director – Title 4), and Karen Prestwood (Teacher – Title 4)

• Approved Penny Benton’s Contract for McKinney-Vento Advocate- Title X (Homeless)

• Approved Contract for Joanne maze -EL Tutor – Title III/Title I – School Impr.

• Granted Superintendent Barnett Permission to Place Pending Board Approval

• Approved Collinsville Ag Department Budget Request

• Approved Two- Year Pilot Program for Supplemental Bus Driving Duties for Certified Employees Procedure at Collinsville and Crossville

• Approved Substitute Bus Driver Rate Increase

• Approved FC Stone Parameters Resolution

• Set the next board meeting for November 29,2018 at 5:00pm – Work Session at 4:00pm