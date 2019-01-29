DeKalb County Commission Meeting

By Sherri Blevins

The Dekalb County Commission met Tuesday, January 22, 2019. At the meeting, the Dekalb County Commissioners recognized the Honorable Judge Randall Cole for his forty-forty years of service to the DeKalb County Court System with Resolution 19-0112201. Judge Cole thanked the commission for the recognition and for their support during his judicial career.

The Commission also recognized American Legion Post 89 with a Resolution for their service in honoring the memory of four valiant chaplains that offered their lives in service during World War II. On February 3, 2019, American Legion Post 89 will host a memorial at 2:00pm at Minvale Baptist Church in Fort Payne, Alabama to honor Reverend George Fox, Rabbi Alexander Goode, John Washington, and Rev. Clark Poling. These four chaplains were on board the World War II military transport ship S.S. Dorchester, when it was sunk by a German torpedo on February 3, 1943.

As the ship was going down, the men gave their life jackets to young soldiers who had none. American Legion Post 88 members, Mark Abrams, Don Donaghy and wife Anita, and Coy Smith were present to accept the Resolution.

After the presentations, the Commissioners acted on the following items:

• Approved minutes of the last meeting

• Hired Ben Dimedio at the Road Department

• Approved Alabama Department of Transportation Municipal Resolution

• Approved a Speed Limit Resolution to change the speed limit on County Road 394 & 199 to 25mph

• Approved a Speed Limit Resolution to change the speed limit on County Road 119 to 40mph

• Approved the Road Vacation of County Road 283

• Hired Krista Trammel as Tag Clerk at the Revenue Commissioner’s Office

• Transferred Zach Aldridge from full-time patrol deputy to full-time transport deputy

• Transferred Steve Bobbitt from part-time deputy to full-time deputy

• Hired Dustin Fleming as a part-time deputy

• Hired John Jackson as a part-time, fill-in Courthouse Security Officer

• Hired Nick Turner as a full-time SRO

• Hired Beau Cagle as a part-time SRO

• Accepted the resignation of part-time corrections officer Richard Anderson

• Hired Travis Chapman as a full-time jail nurse

• Hired Misty Williams as a part-time jail nurse

• Hired Sebastian Gamez as a full-time corrections officer