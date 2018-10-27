DeKalb County Commission Meets 10-23-18

By Sherri Blevins

The DeKalb County Commission met on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 for its last session before the new commissioners are elected. Both President Harcrow and Commissioner Jackson thanked the other commissioners and the public for the opportunity they have had to serve the county over the recent years. They expressed their gratitude and desire to serve again if elected, but also wished whoever is elected their best and offered their support.

During the meeting Janice Luther, President of the DeKalb Educators Retirees Association, was honored for her years as an educator. The commission drafted a Resolution declaring November 14, 2018 as Retired Teachers Day to honor all DeKalb County retired public educators for their service and dedication to the youth in our county. Luther accepted the Resolution on behalf of all retired public educators in the county.

Road Department Superintendent, Tom Broyles, updated the commission on the progress of the bridge replacement on County Road 107 stating it should be completed today. This completion paves the way for the road to be resurfaced next year. Broyles requested that the commission accept the resignation of Bradley Higgins from the DeKalb County Road Department and post an opening to fill his position. The commission agreed.

The following actions were also taken during the meeting:

• Awarded the CRF Bid to Corrective Asphalt for an amount of $242,568.00 to restore asphalt on County Roads 137, 140, 141

• Approved Susan Shankles as Chief Appraiser with a Supervisory Role

• Moved Tiffany Graben from Property Specialist to Real Property Appraiser

• Moved Ashley Anderson from Motor Vehicle Specialist to Property Specialist

• Promoted Lindsey Chapman to Motor Vehicle Specialist

• Created a vacancy for a new Tag Clerk

• Hired Jeremy Bell as Part-time School Resource Officer (SRO)

• Moved Seth Butler from Corrections Officer to Transport Team

• Moved Logan Smith from Part-time Corrections Officer to Full-time

• Moved Taylor Miller from Part-time Corrections Officer to Full-time

• Hired Richard Anderson as Part-time Corrections Officer

Before the meeting adjourned, EMA Director, Anthony Clifton and Director Turner from the DeKalb Ambulance Service, gave an update on their recent participation in assisting the counties affected by Hurricane Michael in both Alabama and Florida. The DeKalb Ambulance Service still has units deployed in Florida and will until sometime in November.

The next meeting will be Wednesday, November 14,2018 and will be an organizational meeting for the new commission.