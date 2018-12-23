DeKalb County Fine Arts Teacher Honored

By Sherri Blevins

Sara Butler Argiro, DeKalb County Fine Arts Teacher, was named the 2018 Alabama Conference of Theatre Secondary Teacher of the Year on December 1,2018 at the Walter S. Trumbauer State Theatre Competition. This award is presented annually and is selected by a nomination and voting system by those teachers attending the competition.

The criteria for this award included being a teacher who produces excellent theatre work inside the classroom as well as one who collaborates well with community members and teachers statewide to grow the fine arts program.

“Humbled, shocked, incredibly grateful and incredibly good all at the same time,” are the words Argiro used to express her feelings on hearing her name announced as the winner of the award. She went on to commend the students that participated in the festival on their outstanding achievements.

When asked about the vision for the future of the program Argiro stated, “Dr. Barnett and I share a vision of developing a true academy of fine arts showcasing programs in theatre, choir, show choir, dance, technical theatre, and string orchestration. This is a vision that will take years to grow.”

The program now serves students from Plainview, Sylvania, Collinsville, Fyffe, Valley Head, and Ider with a goal of eventually branching out to all DeKalb County Schools.