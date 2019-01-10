DeKalb County Meth Arrest

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — On January 8, 2019, The DeKalb County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Drug Unit, and Rainsville Police Department conducted a search warrant at 2850 Kirk Road in Rainsville. Agents located a large amount of methamphetamine as well as prescription pills and assorted drug paraphernalia.

John Tyler Whitmire (28 of Rainsville) was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine,

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Prescription Medication, and

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Also on January 9, 2019, Task Force Agents stopped a vehicle on Highway 35 near County Road 97 for a traffic violation. The vehicle occupant, Jonathan Wade Robinson (33 of Sylvania), was confirmed to have active felony warrants with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

During the arrest, he was found to be in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine, a set of digital scales, and a syringe. Mr. Robinson was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, 2 Failure to Appear warrants, and a Probation Violation.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the arrests: “I greatly appreciate the hard work being put in by the Drug Task Force and all of our staff to fight hard to get drugs off of our streets and away from our young people.”

“We will continue to work hard and work with other departments to make our county and

communities safer,” said Sheriff Welden.