Expanded Drug Task Force Pays Off

From the Office of DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden:

This week, Sheriff Nick Welden and the newly appointed administration hit the ground running and made several drug arrests.

On January 1st, a Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 35 between Rainsville and Fort Payne. During the stop, he observed an open beer in the vehicle. With the assistance of Fort Payne Police Department, the Deputy located drug paraphernalia and 2 ounces of Kratom.

The three occupants of the vehicle were arrested and booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center. Amy Jones (38 of Fort Payne) was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Jones is still incarcerated.

Christopher Perryman (38 of Oneonta) and Vernon Deaver (64 of Chattanooga, Tennessee) were also each charged with Possession of a Drug Paraphernalia. Perryman and Deaver have been released on bond.

Also, on January 1, 2019, A DeKalb County Drug Task Force Agent along with other Deputies and a Fyffe Police Officer arrested Quentin Phillip Robinson (23 of Fyffe) and Cory Matthew Frazier (39 of Fyffe) and charged both with Conspiracy to Commit a Controlled Substance Crime. Both have since been released from the jail.

Late Wednesday night (January 2nd), Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an overdose call at a residence on Delta Street in Sylvania. Upon arrival, the Deputies located an unresponsive female. A life-saving dose of Narcan was administered. The patient was transported to DeKalb Regional Medical Center for treatment. A Deputy also received treatment after being injured with a needle while conducting the search. He was released and cleared for duty.

The other resident of the house, Amber Malone (27 of Sylvania) was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

On Friday, January 4, 2019, DeKalb County Drug Task Force Agents received reports of possible drug activity at 537 County Road 507, Rainsville. It was also reported that a small child might be at the residence; necessitating a welfare check.

Agents and Deputies, and Rainsville Police Officers located large amounts of drug paraphernalia, marijuana, and Kratom inside the home. Multiple firearms were also taken from the home, along with a large sum of cash.

Agents made three arrests, charging each subject with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, First Degree Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The child in question was released into a safe environment by DHR.

Those arrested were:

– Dexter Eldridge (29 of Rainsville)

– Harlee Hunt (21 of Rainsville)

– Sandra Allen (48 of Ooltewah, Tennessee)

Items seized in the home (All weights are Approximate):

– 337 Grams of Marijuana

– 250 Grams of Kratom

– THC Extracts

– Scales

– Miscellaneous items of drug paraphernalia

– 70” TV and Surveillance System

– 2 Handguns

– 1 Rifle

– 1 Shotgun

– 1 Semiautomatic AR15 Rifle

Also, on Friday, January 4, Alisha Jill Otinger (27 of Sylvania) was arrested on warrants of Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia. Upon search, she was discovered to have synthetic marijuana.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden stated of the arrests: “This is who we are and why we are here!”

“We hit the ground running at 12:01am January 1st. We have a great and motivated department and this shows that our folks have already become a family and are taking much needed steps to protect the residents of DeKalb County,” said Welden.

“We greatly appreciate your support and prayers as we continue to move forward to protect you and your family. God Bless,” he concluded.

Sheriff Nick Welden