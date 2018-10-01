Faith ‘N’ Hymn Reopens With New Owners

By Bonita Wilborn

Several months, Faith ‘N’ Hymn, a Christian based store located at 475 Main Street West in Rainsville, temporarily closed after 21 years in business, which left northeast Alabama basically without a physical location where people could go to purchase faith based items.

New owners, Justin and Marilyn Bryant are excited to re-open Faith ‘N’ Hymn on Thursday, September 27, just in time for you to purchase your Pastor Appreciation items.

Justin said, “In college I took business management courses, and I’ve always had a desire to have my own business someday, no particular business though. Then one day we were sitting at the red light at Walmart and I looked at the empty Rue 21 building and said to Marilyn, ‘That would be a good location for a Christian Book Store.’ The next week I heard that Faith ‘N’ Hymn had been temporarily closed. After I heard that Faith ‘N’ Hymn was closed, I texted Marilyn and told her about it.”

Through a family member that is married to a family member of Jimmy Garrett, former owner of Faith ‘N’ Hymn, Justin passed the message that if the store was not going to be reopened and would someday be on the market, he wanted to be considered as a buyer. After a couple of months with no response, Justin made contact again and was told that he was first in line, if the business did eventually come on the market. At that point the plan was for the Garrets to reopen the store. Nevertheless, several more months passed and the store remained closed, then in July Justin received a call from Jimmy Garrett that they’d reached a decision to sell the business and that if he was still interested he was the first one for which it was being offered.

“That’s when the praying really began!” Justin admitted. “What seemed like only a passing thought, at the time, was about to become reality.”

As it turned out, that passing thought was God’s way of bringing Justin and Marilyn to the next chapter in their lives. As an ordained minister of the gospel, Justin realized the importance of having a faith-based business where people can go to purchase faith-based items. The fact that there is not currently a Christian Book Store anywhere else in DeKalb County as well as Jackson, Cherokee, and Etowah Counties, gives proof of the need for such a business.

“Throughout the process we’d pray, ‘God if this is really your will, let this work out a certain way or let that work out a certain way, let these numbers I’m looking at be consistent, and etc.’ and he would answer that prayer. Then we would go the next step and pray, ‘God if this what we need to be doing bless this step.’ The Lord just blessed every single stage of the process,” Marilyn added. “In the beginning it was a leap of faith, but now we’ve gotten to the point where we know God is leading us to do this. And the outpouring of support has been amazing.”

Justin has spent the majority of his adult life working in various forms of retail business but never as an owner. Marilyn also spent a number of years in retail, both before and after she completed her education and was given a teaching position. But for Justin to quit a full time job to purchase and run a business of his own really took a lot of faith, but as Marilyn said, “When the Lord tells you to do something you have to do it”.

The store hours will be Monday – Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm, Saturday 9:00am to 2:00pm, and will be closed on Sundays. They will still offer most of the same faith based items that have previously been available, with several new things to be added as time goes on.

“We view this as an opportunity to be able to witness to people and advance the Lord’s word,” Marilyn said. “It will be like going to church every day.”