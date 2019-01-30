Firefighter Rescues Rainsville Man

On Friday, January 25, Rainsville Fire and Rescue responded to a smell of smoke at the Rain Tree Apartments. Upon arrival, Captain Derrick Summerford reported smoke visible with an occupant trapped inside. Captain Summerford was able to enter the apartment through an open window. He located a male victim and removed him from the structure.

The DeKalb Ambulance service arrived within minutes of the occupant being removed from the burning apartment. The ambulance crew began immediate care of the patient. Fire suppression operations were preformed, containing the fire to the single apartment and room of origin. Fire damage was contained to the bedroom where the occupant was located. Other apartment units in the building did sustain some smoke damage.

The victim was taken by air transport to the hospital for treatment where he remains. His current condition is unknown. Due to injury occurring as a result of a residential structure fire, the State Fire Marshall’s Office was notified for assistance in fire-cause determination.

Rainsville Fire and Rescue would like to express their appreciation to the Rainsville Police Department, Dekalb Ambulance Service, Air Evac and Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department for their rapid response and assistance. They would also like to recognize the DeKalb 911 and those who noticed the smell of smoke and called 911. It is with regard to all the dispatcher’s, fire, police, EMS, agencies and the alerting citizens that resulted in this rescue and rapid extinguishment of the fire.