Former DA Has Gone Home

By Bonita Wilborn

Richard Igou grew up in Fort Payne and was a 1967 graduate of the University of Alabama and earned his Juris Doctor degree in 1970. He completed the Career Prosecutor Course at Bates College of Law at the University of Houston in 1974.

Following graduation from law school, he returned to Fort Payne in 1971 and became an Assistant District Attorney. In 1976, he was appointed District Attorney (DA) to the 9th Judicial Circuit, which included DeKalb and Cherokee Counties.

Richard Igou was elected for three terms, in 1980, 1986 and 1992. He retired in 1996 and served as District Attorney in a supernumerary status for the last 22 years, including serving as a contract attorney for the District Attorney’s office, working with the Alabama Child Support Association.

Richard Igou served the Alabama District Attorney’s Association with distinction, serving in every leadership position as well as president of the association.

His colleague and long time friend, current District Attorney, Mike O’Dell said of Richard, “He was an incredible lawyer and prosecutor and was an even more incredible person. He had a sincere desire to serve the public. I believe he saw his position as more of a mission than a job. It was a fulfillment of a calling. He served as DA for twenty years and I served as his assistant for sixteen of those years before I became the DA.

We had numerous major cases that we tried, the most notable being the Judith Neeley case. I sat 2nd chair with him on that case and we bonded through the weeks and months of that trial and even in the years since because it was such a difficult time in terms of the work that we had to put into it and the time away from out families. When you go to battle with someone like that, you get to know them very well. You get to know their heart and their character.

Richard was a man of impeccable character and his integrity was unquestioned. He was always looking to do the right thing for the right reason, as opposed to looking at the politics. I don’t recall a single time in all the years we worked together that he was ever influenced by politics or what the public might think, in terms of what he did. It was always according to the law, what was right and what was just.

I think another important factor was that he was not concerned about convictions. He was more concerned about finding the truth and seeking justice. He knew how important his job was, how much power was involved, and how much digression needed to be used. I think he always utilized that position, power, and digression, tempered with compassion, decency, and fairness.

All that being said, he was a remarkable prosecutor. He was very effective and well loved by the community, but was also greatly respected by all the attorneys that went up against in the courtroom. I think they would all describe him as being an outstanding prosecutor, and that would go for the judges as well.

As a human being, he was tremendous person. He was a cherished friend to me and to my family. I believe he always did his best to treat people with respect and dignity no matter their station in life or even if they were a defendant, they were still entitled to the respect that was accorded another human being.

Lastly, I would say that I am going to miss him very, very much. Over the last year we became much, much closer than we were during the previous forty years, simply because he was going through a very difficult time. He was vulnerable. We texted almost daily, many times in the early morning hours, and we were able to share our hearts in those times. Those are occasions I will remember and cherish forever. His family, friends, and community will miss him, but I’m also glad for him because he was a brother in Christ as well, and I look forward to seeing him again someday.”

Mr. Alfred Richard Igou, age 74 of Fort Payne, passed away Saturday, November 24, 2018. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlene and Dr. R.A. Igou, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 44 years – Deema Bailey Igou. Children – Christy (Matt) Brandon of Fort Payne, Anna (Scott) Shinabargar of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Ellen (Andy) Hardy of Birmingham, and Alex (Lauren) Igou of Huntsville. Sisters – Susan Long of Fort Payne and Mary (Ben) Shurett of Mentone. Grandchildren – Margaret Bailey Turner of Bloomington, Indiana, Lili Brandon, and Susanna Brandon both of Fort Payne, Benjamin and John Carden Shinabargar both of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Levi Igou of Huntsville, and Ben Hardy of Birmingham.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society for pancreatic cancer research, or to the Robert Purdy Sunday School Class, Fort Payne First United Methodist Church, 206 Grand Avenue NW, Fort Payne, AL 35967.