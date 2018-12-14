Fort Payne City Council Meeting 12-4-18

Fort Payne City Council Meeting

By Sherri Blevins

The Fort Payne City Council met on Tuesday, December 4, 2018. After the welcome, prayer, and pledge, a request from Marlon Blalock was presented to the council asking them to consider annexing two parcels of land containing approximately fifty acres and located off of Roden Drive. The proposed purpose of the land is to subdivide the property into plats.

The council then conducted the following business:

Heard the First Reading of Ordinance 2018-07, setting the Mayor and Council salary and benefits for the 2020 administration (The next reading will be on December 18,2018)

Approved Resolution 2018-47, declaring a 1974 Model Ladder Fire Truck as surplus property no longer needed for public or municipal services to be sold to the public

Approved Resolution 2018-48, authorizing an expense account of $100.00 per month (reimbursable but not cumulative) for the 2020 administration

Approved the purchase of a new Fire Rescue Vehicle in the amount of $290,150.00 for delivery in Fiscal Year 2020 (This will take effect in the next year)

Requested Human Resource Director Fischer to draft an Ordinance clarifying the Catastrophic Leave and Sick Bank Policies possibly eliminating the need for one of the policies

Approved the Budget Adjustment of $2,336.00 over the proposed budget for the purchase of I Pads

Approved the request to purchase New Event Software from the Regular Budget instead of the Boom Days Budget for use with any city events

Requested Maurey Roberts to prepare a proposal for a new sound board console, projector and screen, and new lights for the auditorium

Requested that Ordinance 2013-08 be revised to clarify the process the city uses to remove leaves from the streets and curbs removing the clause that differentiates between the source of the leaves

Tabled the request from Robert Wells to add street lights to 602 Wilks Drive

Approved the addition of street lights to Eighth Street South at the Railroad Tracks

Agreed to accept applications for Board Appointments for the Industrial Development Board, the Water Board, and the Fort Payne Improvement Authority Board to replace exiting members

Agreed to a request from Senator Livingston and Representative Ledbetter to host a State of the State Event at the City Auditorium and provide refreshments for the event

Mayor Chesser reported that the Alabama Department of Transportation informed him of a delay with the future round about road project due to disagreements between Alabama State and Federal agencies over the details of the project. The delay will possibly add a year to the visible start of the project.

The next meeting will be December, 18, 2018.