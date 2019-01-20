FTC 2019 Business Of The Year

By Sherri Blevins

The Rainsville Chamber of Commerce recently awarded Farmers Telecommunications Cooperative (FTC) the title of Rainsville’s 2019 Business of the Year by the Rainsville Chamber of Commerce. FTC is the largest member-owned telecommunications cooperative in Alabama. They serve thousands of homes and organizations. FTC was organized in 1952 and became fully operational in 1954 providing sixty-seven years of service to the surrounding area.

In regards to receiving the award, FTC’s Chief Executive Officer, Fred Johnson, replied, “Starting with our board of trustees and continuing throughout every employee of FTC, we really try to be a part of the community. We not only want to serve the community, we want to be a part of it. To be recognized by the chamber as being a company that is doing that is very gratifying because that is what we are really all about.”

FTC offers a full range of telecommunications and telecommunications related services. FTC services range from simple voice service, to internet access service, and advanced data networks. That also includes home and business security as well as home and business automation.

Mountain Valley News asked Johnson what he thought was the key to FTC’s success over the past six decades. He stated, “It starts with an absolute commitment to the people we serve. We have remained faithful to this cooperative mission throughout the history of the organization. Today, we remain committed to seeing that this region has a world class telecommunications network that is capable of supporting any level of economic infrastructure and quality of life that is needed.”

Johnson also commented on one of the biggest challenges the organization has encountered in the recent past. Johnson explained that due to public policy funding changes over the past few years, FTC has been forced to compete with cellular services for traditional voice services. FTC also expanded the company to guarantee the same quality of service for customers as they are accustomed to, let alone providing advanced services. Johnson added, “To keep FTC viable in this changing environment has been a real financial challenge requiring a great deal of additional investment, cost containment, and growth of the company.”

Johnson also explained his number one goal for the company’s future. He declared, “Our number one goal is to get 100% fiber optic employed to the cooperative’s traditional members. Now we are at ninety-two percent of providing fiber optic to our members. We have a plan to complete the process in the next four years with 100% coverage for our members.”

Mountain Valley News extends its congratulations to everyone at FTC.