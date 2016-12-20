“Give him to me.”

“And so it was, that, while they were there, the days were accomplished that she should be delivered. And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn.”

Thus began the story of Baby Jesus, the Christ Child, the expected Messiah, the Prince of Peace… We’ve heard the story time and time again, especially during the Christmas season. It never changes, the miracle never dims, and the story never grows old.

Imagine, if you can, a young woman, very pregnant, traveling many miles through the winter weather, and her only means of transportation was riding on the back of a small donkey. Imagine still the hardship to finally arrive at her destination only to find that she would be spending the night in a stable rather than a nice warm room in the Inn. And if all that wasn’t bad enough, labor pains started and she came to the realization that her precious child would come into the world in that cold stable stall, and his only bed would be a trough that animals eat from.

When we think of the hardships Joseph and Mary endured it makes our worries and our problems seem very minor, and although to us, as human beings they seem like huge insurmountable mountains, they truly are minor inconveniences when we give them to an all wise and all knowing God who loves us and reminds us, “I know the thoughts that I think toward you, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.”

Now begins the story of another baby boy, born on a cold December day, not thousands of years ago, but almost exactly nine years ago. “We were extremely excited about the birth of our second son,” Carl Partain began. Although he was the seventh child born into the Partain family he was the second son.”

Angie Partain had been raised as an only child. As she grew up she came to the realization that she wanted many children and she wanted her children to know the other side of the coin; what it’s like to be part of a large family, what it is to have siblings that pester you and get into your stuff all the time, but who love you and have your back when you’re feeling scared or alone or when you just need someone to play with or to talk to, someone from your own generation who understands what you’re going through. A large family, as you can see from the photo above, is exactly what Carl and Angie Partain have, a large loving houseful of sweet, gentle, and sometimes rambunctious children.

It was late December 2007 and Angie Partain would soon deliver a child (by C-Section for the seventh time), a healthy baby boy; or so they thought. “As the doctor performed the delivery that day, we could tell something was different with the atmosphere of the hospital staff. When the baby was born, the nurses and even the doctor began to change the mood by carrying on happy conversations, but we knew something was wrong,” Carl recalled. “Jude Earl Anthony Partain was born with Tetralogy of Fallot, a severe heart murmur and fluid on his lungs.”

Tetralogy of Fallot is a congenital heart defect that is present at birth. Symptoms include episodes of bluish color to the skin. When babies affected by Tetralogy of Fallot cry or have a bowl movement, they may develop a “tet spell” where they turn very blue, have difficulty breathing, become limp, and occasionally lose consciousness. Other symptoms may include a heart murmur, finger clubbing, and easy tiring upon breastfeeding. The cause of Tetralogy of Fallot is typically not known. Tetralogy of Fallot is typically treated by open-heart surgery in the first year of life. Timing of surgery depends on the baby’s symptoms and size. The procedure involves increasing the size of the pulmonary valve and pulmonary arteries, and repairing the ventricular septal defect. Most people who are affected by Tetralogy of Fallot live to be adults, however, long-term problems may include an irregular heart rate and pulmonary regurgitation. Tetralogy of Fallot results in low oxygenation of blood and can cause difficulty in feeding, failure to gain weight, hindered growth and physical development, and the baby may turn blue with breast feeding or crying.

“The doctor informed us of the severity of Jude’s condition and how surgery was a must,” Carl continued. “Our world was shattered, and our hearts were broken, but the faith of a mother was unwaivered. We would spend the next six months of our lives in and out of doctor’s offices receiving test and shots that were to boost his immune system so that he would be able to have the surgery.”

As a Baptist minister and the current pastor of Pine Ridge Baptist Church, Carl Partain and is wife Angie were not strangers to God. “We were raised as a family of faith, and we trust in God, but when it falls your lot to live what you preach and teach, things can be challenging,” Carl admitted. “Angie described to me what she was facing, as a mother, and what she was feeling on the inside. She was at a point in her life to where she struggled with submitting herself to the will of God for the life and future of that baby boy.”

“Trusting in God” is more than just words in a song or a simple cliche. It is more than just a phrase on a T-shirt or a plague on a wall. Truly trusting in God had become reality for the Partain family! “One particular Sunday morning, about two months before Jude’s open-heart surgery was scheduled to take place, my wife’s faith in God was tested. The message being preached was on the subject, “Submission to a Holy God” and how that we need to put our full trust in the Lord and let Him handle our situations. It was at that moment when God said to my wife’s heart, ‘Give him to Me’. After the convicting message, the song ‘One Scarred Hand’ was sung. The lyrics say, ‘…when I can’t stand, I have to lean and when I can’t see, I must believe’, and believe she did. Angie stood with the baby in her arms, brought him to the altar, and gave him to God. Her prayer was if the Lord should take him by death, she would still trust and serves the Lord, but if the Lord would choose to let him live, she would tell ALL of how God delivered her baby. And that he would be raised to serve the Lord.”

We will celebrate Jesus Christ’s birthday on Sunday, December 25th, and Jude Earl Anthony Partain will celebrate his ninth birthday on Wednesday, December 28th. “Jude Partain is our little Christmas Miracle,” his father concluded. “He has a scar on his chest from the surgery that will never go away. Life has taught us that miracles sometimes come with scars, but don’t let the scar over-take the miracle. The words that comforted our hearts are these: ‘Scar’s are just reminders to other weary souls, that whatever life may, bring God is in control. These scares are not a picture of the things that we walk thru, they’re just reminders of what GOD can do.’ During this wonderful Christmas season, let us reflect on how God sent His only Son. Christ was ‘laid down’ in a manger, He was ‘laid down’ in humility as a man, He was ‘laid down’ on Calvary’s cross for the Salvation and Hope of man-kind, He was ‘laid down’ in a borrowed tomb. What less should be required of us, but to ‘lay down’ ourselves, our circumstance, and our problems, giving them over to the Greatest Miracle this world has ever known, Christmas!”