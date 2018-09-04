Good News For DeKalb County Schools: 6% Budget Surplus

By Bonita Wilborn

At the August meeting of the DeKalb County Board of Education, which took place on Thursday, August 16, Superintendent Jason Barnett and the Board were given an updated report concerning the energy conservation program changes of the electrical systems that could result in the school system being able to save up to a 30% annually. Schneider Electric representatives, Kyle Keith and Todd Smith, presented the update.

Additionally, the Board’s Chief Financial Officer, Anthony Cooper, conducted a state mandated budget hearing, the first of two that are required by the state of Alabama, wherein he gave facts and figures that indicate the system should end the fiscal year on September 30 with a financial surplus of 6%. Finishing a year under budget is always a good thing.

In other business:

The board approved the following retirements: Arnold Hugh Peek -Bus Driver-Fyffe High School, Myra Saint – Bus Driver-Crossville High School, and Frank Hambrick, Jr. – Health/Drivers Education – Valley Head High School.

The board approved the following resignations: Susan Stoner – CNP Worker-Collinsville High School, Melissa Silver – Assistant Custodian – Geraldine High School, Alan Smart – Junior Football and Assistant Football Coaching Duties Only – Sylvania, Jenny Bolin – Elementary Teacher – Crossville Elementary, Miles Keith – P.E. Teacher – Crossville Middle School, Kayla Holcomb – Elementary Teacher and Head Volleyball Coach – Crossville Elementary School/Crossville High School, and Regina Parris – Secondary Mathematics Teacher – Fyffe High School.

The board approved the following Leaves of Absence: Mary Dixon – PE Teacher – Moon Lake Elementary School effective 8/1/18-8/19/18, Debra Hall – Assistant Principal – Crossville High School effective 7/18/18-1/7/19, Michele Kincer – CNP Assistant Manager – Moon Lake Elementary School effective 8/1/18-9/4/18, Kathy Porter – CNP Manager – Ider High School effective 8/1/18-9/30/18, and Dedra Tuten – Elementary Teacher – Geraldine High School effective 8/1/18-8/31/18.

The board approved the following transfers: Luke Griggs – PE Teacher at Collinsville High School to Secondary Social Sciences Teacher at Plainview High School, Lezlie Pope – English Language Arts Teacher at Crossville Middle School to English Language Arts Teacher at Ruhama Jr. High, Tracy Hulgan – Secondary Social Science Teacher to Intervention Teacher at Collinsville High School, and Chuck Dutton – Secondary Social Science Teacher at Collinsville High School to Intervention Teacher at Crossville High School.

The board approved the following placements: James Ikard – Secondary Social Science Teacher – Crossville High School, Brian Poole – PE Teacher – Crossville Middle School, Sherri Carr – Mathematics Teacher – Crossville Middle School, Lydia Peek – Elementary Teacher – Crossville Elementary School, Casey Kittle – Elementary Teacher – Crossville Elementary School, Emily Bales – Elementary Teacher – Crossville Elementary School, Dillon Harden – Secondary Social Science Teacher – Collinsville High School, Kacy Harcrow – Elementary Teacher – Crossville Middle School, Heather Headrick – Secondary Mathematics Teacher – Fyffe High School, Bo Williams – Secondary Social Sciences Teacher – Collinsville High School, Lee Banks – Bus Driver – Collinsville High School, Danielle Brown – Store Worker – Crossville Middle School /Crossville Elementary School, Jordan Kendall – Pre K Auxiliary – Crossville Middle School, Crystal Taylor – Pre K Auxiliary – Plainview High School, Gregoria Sarabia – 12 month Custodian – Collinsville High School, Alissa Mann – 9 month Custodian – Geraldine High School, and Linsey Ann Haygood – CNP Worker – Collinsville High School.

The board approved the following Coaching Supplements: Luke Griggs – Girls Basketball – Plainview High School and James Ikard – Head Volleyball – Crossville High School,.

The board approved the following Volunteer Coaches: Danny Jackson – Baseball – Ider High School, Jeff Whitaker – Baseball – Ider High School, A.J. Blevins – Baseball – Ider High School, Jason Hood – Baseball – Ider High School, Trevor Gibson – Baseball – Ider High School, Landry Gaddis – Baseball – Ider High School, Kent Weldon – Baseball – Ider High School, Jamie Pruett – Girls Basketball – Ider High School, David Wood – Football – Ider High School, Jay Massey – Football/Basketball – Ider High School, Billy Black – Football – Ider High School, Dewayne Heard – Football – Ider High School, Terry Ray Gant – Football – Ider High School, Eddie Hawkins – Football – Ider High School, Bailey Hawkins – Cheerleading – Crossville High School, David Hinton – Football – Crossville High School, and Corey Garmon – Football – Crossville High School.

The board approved the following Policy Additions upon the recommendation of Superintendent Jason Barnett:

• Authority to Expend Funds without Board Approval – The DeKalb County Board of Education grants authority to the Superintendent, subject to applicable laws, policies, and board approved budget limitations, to expend funds and enter into contracts involving amounts less than $15,000 for budgeted operating expenditures, without advance board approval. (as recommended by Auditor)

• Student Email Usage Policy – Email accounts will be provided to students in grades 7-12 to support the educational, instructional, extra-curricular, and administrative needs of the school system. Student access to email is subject to all policies and ethical standards outlined in the DeKalb County Policies and Procedures Handbook and the DeKalb County Student Code of Conduct. All digital communications initiated or transmitted through software or hardware owned or managed by DeKalb County Schools must be appropriate and responsible. Email account privileges may be revoked for misuse, abuse, or other violation as outlined in the Student Code of Conduct. The Board cannot guarantee for privacy, security, or confidentiality of any information sent or received via email. The Board will use a filtering device to limit inappropriate content.

The next board meeting will be held on Thursday, September 13, 2018 with a work session/budget hearing set to begin at 4:00pm and the meeting set to begin at 5:00pm.