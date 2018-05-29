Mountain Valley News

Audrey Biddle, a senior at Cornerstone Christian Academy, and dual enrollment student at Northeast Alabama Community College, is looking forward to receiving both her high school and college diploma this month. She has completed all requirements for her college degree at NACC through the Dual Enrollment program.

Audrey is excited about the future and talks about her dual enrollment experience at NACC. “Near the end of my tenth grade year, I desperately desired to accomplish something impactful. I wanted to do something that not many people are able to accomplish. I later set my goal of graduating high school and community college at the same time.”

During her last semester of high school, Audrey took seven college classes, while also traveling to many different states as Alabama Senior Beta Vice President. She will walk in the graduation ceremony at Northeast Alabama Community College exactly one week before she graduates high school.

Throughout her high school years, she was a member of the Cornerstone Christian Academy

Concert Band, Robotics Team, and Beta Club. She served as Cornerstone Beta Club Vice

President her junior year and ran for Alabama State Vice President. She served as Beta President at her school and also as Alabama State Vice President her senior year. She served as Robotics President for two years.

Because of her success with dual enrollment and having an outstanding high school career, she was offered scholarships to various colleges which include: Mississippi College, Athens State University, and The University of Alabama at Birmingham. After graduation from Northeast, she plans to attend Athens State University and pursue a degree in Elementary Education/Special Education. She noted, “I have enjoyed every minute and I am so honored to have been able to have this amazing privilege.”

When graduates walk across the stage to get their degrees from Northeast Alabama Community College on May 17, participating in that group is a special young man who has excelled as a dual enrollment student at the college. Christian Townson earned 61 dual enrollment credits to obtain his associate’s degree and participated in NACC’s graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 17, 2018. The following day, Friday, May 18, 2018, he walked as a graduate in Sylvania High School’s graduation ceremony.

The fact that Christian obtained 61 hours through Dual Enrollment was recognized as one of his most impressive accomplishments. The director stated that they see very few students coming out of small, rural schools that are ready to take on the rigors of a four-year university honors program. He admitted, however, that those students who have earned multiple advanced placement and dual enrollment credits normally do well, respectively. Christian was also able to increase his ACT composite score from a 30 to a 34 after taking NACC dual enrollment math and science classes.

Christian has been accepted into 21 colleges and universities, 11 honors colleges, and 2 research scholars programs. The institutions include: Alabama, Auburn, UAB, UAH, Western Kentucky, Kentucky, Memphis, UT Martin, UT Chattanooga, UT Knoxville, ETSU, Tennessee Tech, LSU, Baylor, Birmingham Southern, Belmont, Sewanee, Xavier, Union, Warren Wilson and Vanderbilt. He has been offered a total of over $1.1 million in scholarships.

Christian has chosen to attend The University of Alabama on a National Alumni Kenneth Carnathan Crimson Scholarship this fall. He has accepted an invitation to join the University Honors Fellowship; he has been awarded one of 40 spots in the exclusive Randall Research Scholar’s Program–one of the nation’s top undergraduate research scholars programs; and he has earned a spot in The Culverhouse College of Commerce’s STEM Path to the MBA.

Christian’s achievements and honors include: Duke TIP, Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Academic All Star, President’s Education Award for Academic Excellence, Phi Theta Kappa, Sigma Kappa Delta, Mu Alpha Theta, Foundation for Rural Service Leadership Delegate, and the NACC President’s List. He has held leadership positions as class officer, SGA representative and officer, Beta Club representative, FCA member, FFA member, and Mob/Spirit Squad Co-captain. He has volunteered with numerous organizations, and recently worked as an intern at a large church.

Christian commented, “I am considering career opportunities in law, medicine, business, or ministry. My aim is to make a difference in and beyond my community and I desire to have a lasting impact.”