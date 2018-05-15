Mountain Valley News

By Bonita Wilborn

Commission President, Ricky Harcrow, announced that with the recent addition of Robertson Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, DeKalb County now has 52 cemeteries listed on the Alabama Historic Cemetery Register. “I grew up almost in sight of it, but I didn’t realize that the cemetery was that old, but evidently it is,” he said. “I think that says a lot for the opinions of the people in our communities and I’m appreciative of the historical society bringing this to our attention.”

In other business:

County Road Department Director, Tom Broyles began, “The drier weather we’ve had has allowed us to get some projects started and we’ve been able to make good progress. We started our first round of herbicide application last week. We started working on the bridge on the Land Fill road (County Road 212). We’ve been able to get quite a bit of work done on the 100-foot approaches to that new bridge. We’re still about 2-3 weeks away from putting traffic on it, but if the weather will hold up we’ll get it done in a timely manner. We’re still hauling chert in District I and II. The crews started mowing last week and seem to be making good progress.”

Broyles recommended that the county go forward with bid processes for the Liquid Asphalt Storage Tank. Commission approved.

Broyles further recommended the purchase of 55 Ton detachable neck Lowboy Trailer for the cost of $48,000 and a 35 Ton fixed neck Lowboy Trailer for the cost of $29,820 to be purchased with funds from the truck auction. Commission approved.

Broyles then requested permission to cycle out a 95-model Ford service truck in the road department shop. To be replaced off bid for the purpose of buying what is specifically designed for the county’s needs. Commission told Broyles to get specifications and it would be addressed at the next meeting.

Next on the agenda was DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy, Michael Edmondson who addressed the commission with two resignations; Sebastian Gomez and Will Frazier, whom Edmondson said had both taken other positions of employment. Commission approved.

Commissioner Kuykendall nominated President Ricky Harcrow to continue serving on the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) Legislative Committee. Commission approved.

The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 10:00am.