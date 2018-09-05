Holly Pond Takes The Sting Out Of Ider

By Staff Writer

The Holly Pond Broncos traveled from Cullman County up to DeKalb County to battle with the Ider Hornets on Friday night.

Holly Pond got on the board first on a 25-yard run from Jeremiah Holmes as the Broncos took a 8-0 lead after making the 2-point conversion. Holly Pond added to the lead when Kyler Chaney scored from 1-yard out to extend the lead to 14-0 after the failed 2-point try. In the second quarter, Ider got on the board as Jacob Higdon ran 7 yards for the score to cut the lead to 14-7 after the extra point by James Krebs. Chaney scored for the Broncos with just under 8 minutes to play in the half to go up 20-7 after the failed 2-point conversion. Ider’s Matt Wood scored on a 3-yard run that was set up by a recovered fumble from Chris Hancock. The point after try failed as Ider cut into the lead 20-13 at the half.

In the third quarter, neither team could cross the goal-line. In the fourth quarter, Holly Pond’s Holmes scored on a 17-yard run to extend the lead to 28-13 after making the 2-point conversion. The Broncos added another touchdown with less than two minutes to play in the game to give them the victory 36-13 over the Hornets of Ider.

Jacob Higdon led the way for the Hornets with 89-yards rushing and 1 touchdown on the night.

Ider will host Sand Rock in Region 8 play on Friday night at 7pm.