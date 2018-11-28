By Bonita Wilborn

Scott and Carol Hawkins of Geraldine have been working for some time now to create what they call, “Home Town Christmas Village”.

Carol Hawkins said, “We have a little cabin behind the house that Scott built several years ago. I love Christmas, so this is something we decided to do for the grandchildren and other children in the area.”

Behind the Hawkins home, a babbling brook divides their main yard from the site of the small cabin. A wooden bridge accesses the cabin site, where there is also a large gazebo so visitors to Home Town Christmas Village can write letters to Santa. All of the buildings and woodwork in the Village was constructed by Scott.

A lot of work and thought went into the Home Town Christmas Village as the many lights and decorations will prove. According to Carol, the process of getting everything squared away for the lighting has taken at least a month.

Inside the cozy little cabin you will find it decorated in Christmas fashion with stockings hung on the mantel, a Christmas tree, a rocker where Santa will conduct story time, and in the bedroom you will find the children nestled in their bed as if it is the night before Christmas and they’re awaiting the arrival of Santa.

“We wanted to do something close to home so the people who can’t afford to take their children to Huntsville’s Santa Village, could still have a place to take their children, in their home town. We plan to make it an annual event,” Carol added.

Home Town Christmas Village has available activities, which include: North Pole Petting Zoo, making s’mores, a place where children of all ages can write a letter to Santa, hot chocolate and cookies, story time with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a sleigh where children and adults can sit and take photos, all of which are totally free of charge. There will also be a couple of things that will have a minimal cost, if you wish to participate. They are: Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Firefly Photography will offer digital photo packages. Also, A Little Something Extra Ice Cream will be on site so you can purchase yummy treats and support a great cause.

“After we decided to do the Home Town Christmas Village I had a person with an adult aged, special needs child ask me if her daughter would be allowed to visit with Santa. She said that when she takes her to see Santa in the mall, she is told her daughter is too old. We want to do this for everyone,” Carol said.

Home Town Christmas Village, located at 13875 County Road 52 near Geraldine School, will be open Friday, December 7 through Sunday, December 9 from 5:00pm – 8:00pm nightly. Scott and Carol Hawkins invite you to come out and join them.

While there is no entrance fee for Home Town Christmas Village, donations will be accepted to help purchase Chromebooks to be used by Geraldine 6th grade students.