Hurricane Relief Continues

By Bonita Wilborn

DeKalb Ambulance Service (DAS) Director Cheryl Turner reported that DAS has been requested by FEMA to extend their deployment for another two weeks. So a relief crew, consisting of Scott Pepper, Collette Ball, and Katie Henderson, has recently been sent to “swap out” with the crew already working in the Hurricane Michael region. The former crew consisted of four employees, but Mr. Herbert Morgan will remain to oversee operations. Turner recently went down to the Hurricane region herself to take supplies to the current crews and can give an eyewitness account of the Mexico Beach area.

As a Network provider under American Medical Response’s contract with FEMA, DAS has deployed two crews and two ambulances along with additional medical supplies. We anticipate the crews will be on a 7-14-day activation, but that can change as the situation changes. The crews will stay in the area as long as needed. When the crews arrive at their assigned area, they work under the guidance of FEMA, State, and local EMS agencies.

“We are fortunate to be able to send some of our local assets – including personnel and equipment, to assist the communities affected by Hurricane Michael,” Turner said. “It is important that the citizens of DeKalb County understand that sending these resources does not affect our day-to-day ability to provide timely medical response for all the communities we serve. We ask that everyone be in prayer for our crews and their safe return as we help others on their worst days. When disasters of this magnitude occur, EMS agencies and other emergency workers come together to work tirelessly on behalf of the affected communities.”