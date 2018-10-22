Jadriaanne Godwin Survivor

By Bonita Wilborn

Jadrianne Godwin is a 36-year-old wife and mother of four (a 9-year-old, a 5-year-old, and 3-year-old twins), a resident of Fyffe, a long-time nurse, and a Breast Cancer survivor.

In March of 2017 Jadrianne and her husband decided that they wanted to get more healthy by losing some weight, so they began a diet where they were just watching what they ate, counting calories, and avoiding so much fast food. “I’ve said so many times, ‘It had to be God,’ because I’ve tried to diet so many times to diet and failed. But we started the diet in March and the weight just rolled off. We were eating healthy and doing good. I lost about 25-30 pounds. So after I’d lost all that weight, I was in the shower and I noticed a knot in my right breast. The more weight I lost, the more prominent the knot became. Of course, nurses don’t get sick; everybody else does, but not nurses. So I let it rock on, but finally in May I realized that the knot wasn’t going away, and I needed to have it checked.”

So on Thursday, Jadrianne went to see her doctor, who told her, “You’re young and it’s probably nothing, but we need to get it checked out just to be sure.” She was sent that same day over to have an ultrasound done. Being a nurse at the Fort Payne hospital, she knew the procedures and the people. So when the technician didn’t tell her anything about the ultrasound, Jadrianne knew something was seriously wrong. So Jadrianne was asked to hang around for a mammogram.

Jadrianne recalled, “On Friday, my doctor called and said, ‘Hey listen, this looks bad. It’s not negative and we need to get a biopsy.’ So Dr. Thompson met me in his office on his off day and did my biopsy and sent it off. Then on Monday they called me and told me it was HER2-positive breast cancer.”

She was sent to the Kirkland Clinic in Birmingham, where a team of physicians met with her. “It’s a wonderful place,” Jadrianne explained, “because you have your own nurse, oncologist, radiation physician, chemo physician, and surgeon that all come in and meet you at the same time. They’re there to ask you any questions they might have and answer any questions you might have. It’s a team approach and it’s really wonderful.”

So, after a barrage of tests (more mammograms, ultrasounds, and etc.) the port was placed and Jadrianne began her chemotherapy in July. She underwent a treatment every 3 weeks until she’d undergone 5 treatments. Following that, she had to continue taking medication until July 2018.

“The treatment did very well,” Jadrianne said, “I was not sick throughout the treatment hardly at all. I continued to work and it was not terrible. I had a few needs, and Fort Payne was very kind to allow me to work away from patients and when I’d work at Huntsville Hospital they allowed me to work in the transfer center where there were no patients.”

Jadrianne recalled her kid’s reaction to her losing her hair. “When my hair started coming out, I let all of the kids cut it with the scissors and shave it with the clippers. They had a good time playing beauty shop. I think you have to stay positive because a negative attitude about things just makes it so much worse.”

Jadrianne and her family attend Antioch Church in Fyffe. She said, “We prayed and Brother Paul and everyone at church were extremely supportive. They helped us by taking the kids for a few hours, mowing the yard, bringing meals, and doing stuff that was helpful to us.”

In November of 2017 Jadrianne underwent a mastectomy, in February 2018 she underwent reconstruction surgery, and an additional procedure in September 2018, and seems to be doing very well.

Jadrianne’s message to other women is, “You know your body better than anyone else. Stay on top of things and don’t ease off. If you go to one doctor and don’t feel comfortable, find you another doctor where you are confident and comfortable.”