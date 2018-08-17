Jo Deerman Hall-A Music Legend

By Sherri Blevins

Make a joyful noise! This is a Biblical command Ms. Jo Deerman Hall, a local resident, has followed all her life and was recognized for at the 2018 Tri State Gospel Music Hall of Fame. Hall was inducted into the 2018 class on Saturday, August 4 at Parkway Baptist Temple Church in Georgia. Tri State Gospel Music Hall of Fame recognizes, honors, and celebrates gospel music musicians who have made outstanding contributions to gospel music in the Tri-State-Area for Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Hall has been involved with music ever since she was a small child. She stated, “My dad said I was born singing. He was also a singer and one of his acts of service was to sing at funerals. At the age of thirteen, he used to check me out of school to play the piano and sing for a community member’s funeral.” Hall became a member of the gospel singing group, the Golden Harvest Quartet, in 1955. Other members of the quartet included Melvin Browder, Homer Deerman (Hall’s dad), Cotton Deerman, and Jack Dobbs. She sang with the group for approximately fifteen years. Hall started with the group as the piano player and after five years became the lead singer. She said they traveled and performed all around Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee. They would go as far as they could drive, perform, and return in a weekend, in order to get back for work on Monday. Hall also sang with the Commodores Quartet for three years. Members of this group included Hall, Melvin Browder, Ken Crowley, Fran Holloway, and G.R. Norton. During her time as a quartet member she sang on nine recording projects. Although she enjoyed making all the recordings she said her favorite was probably her first one called Sand Mountain Style. Hall’s music career continued after she stopped traveling with the quartets, but she assumed a different role. She served as choir director at New Sardis Church for ten years and then she filled the same role at Minvale Church for six years. Her eyesight began to fail at the end of that period, and she had to give up that part of her music career. However, that disability did not stop her from sharing her gift with others. She then moved to Broadway Baptist Church in Rainsville and joined the choir where she still serves today.

Ms. Jo, as she is known today at Broadway, stated, “My favorite memories from my time singing with the quartets came from the joy I received through sharing the salvation message and the love of God with all those who would listen. I was overwhelmed when I was contacted and informed of my award nomination by a member of the Hall of Fame Board of Directors. It is a joy just to be remembered.” The choir director at Broadway Baptist Church, Holly Jo Flora, stated, “Ms. Jo has always been such a blessing to me and to our church! Her love and excitement for singing and for music is just contagious! She truly deserves this wonderful honor.”

Ms. Jo wanted to make sure this statement was included in this article. She said, “I am so grateful to the Lord Jesus Christ for allowing me the opportunity to sing and follow him because He is a gracious God, and I appreciate it so much.”