JSU Concert Raises Over $1 Million

By Bonita Wilborn

On Wednesday, September 26, thousands of country music fans attended the Alabama and Friends concert, in the pouring rain, that was held at the Jacksonville State University (JSU) stadium for the purpose of raising money to aid the University in their recovery from tornado damage, with the goal of raising as much as they could.

The most recent damage total for JSU was around $70 million. Alabama and their fellow country artists, along with every fan and every donation that was given were able to raise over $1 million.

Another special event recently took place at the JSU stadium. During the halftime activities of the JSU football game held on Saturday, September 29, DeKalb County’s own Judge Randal Cole. was honored as their “Alumni of the Year”.

Judge Cole has been serving DeKalb and Cherokee counties for 42 years. When Randall Cole was 31 years old and running for a judgeship in the early 1970s to serve DeKalb and Cherokee counties he made the statement that he wished he had gray hair because people had told him he needed gray hair to be a judge. Forty-two years later, after presiding over a number of trials including the Judith Ann Neeley trial, which is one of the most notorious murder cases in Alabama, the gray hair arrived.

“I’ve got plenty of gray hair now,” said Cole, who is now the longest serving court judge in the state of Alabama.

In 2015, Judge Cole was also selected as the 2015 Trial Judge of the Year, by the Alabama Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA).

Alabama Chapter ABOTA President Frank Stakely said “The lawyers who practice in his court think highly of him. He reads motions, timely rules, and follows the law irrespective of the popular opinion. Judge Cole’s reputation for honor, integrity, ethics, and for being a great judge is a statewide reputation.”

For more than 20 years Cole has served on the Judicial Inquiry Commission, which investigates complaints about improper conduct by judges and works to uphold judicial ethics. He served as the commission’s chairman for about a decade on that commission.

During his tenure as chairman of the Judicial Inquiry Commission, that group investigated and brought ethics charges against Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore for his refusal to obey a court order to remove a granite monument, carved with the Ten Commandments, from the Alabama Judicial Building in Montgomery. Cole is regularly called on to speak on judicial ethics and professionalism, and has presented several times to the National College on Judicial Conduct and Ethics, ABOTA.

Cole says he has seen a lot of changes in the court system over the past four decades.

When he first took the bench juries sentenced those convicted of crimes. Now juries do no sentencing. Another big change came in divorce cases. Cole said, “Once the only reasons for a divorce were claims of adultery or cruelty but now claims of incompatibility suffice.” Technology has been another big change. The Internet has allowed paperless court filings and has allowed lawyers and judges to ditch the law in books in favor of a quick online search, he said.

Cole also has been involved in community activities, including serving as a trustee with the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama.

Cole, age 72, will be retiring at the end of his current term in 2020, under the state’s mandatory retirement rules for judges. A judge can’t run for a new term after age 70. Cole’s wife Barbara is a retired teacher. They have one son, who is a surgeon in Fort Payne.