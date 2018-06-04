Mountain Valley News

For the 5th year in a row, Melissa Ledbetter will be applying for grant money for the City . This year, Melissa will be seeking grant funding for the Fire Department training room. This grant will be sought through AMRV RC&D for approximately $5,000.00 non matching funds. Melissa has also been correspondence with Ricky Harcrow, County Commission President, and the Director of the DeKalb County Council of Aging to seek different needs for the Senior Centers around the county. Specifically, Seniors are looking to get weather radios . Melissa received a certification for grant writing the beginning of last year and hopes to grow on the skills to receive bigger grants in the future. In the past, she has written and been awarded grants for Imagination Library; Police Department and the Senior Center.