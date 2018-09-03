Local Author Recognized

By Sherri Blevins

Dekalb County is home to several famous individuals including singers, song writers, and authors. Robert “Bob” French made the headlines last week as one of those famous authors as his book was reported as being recommended by Amazon.com. The book, Beaten, Battered, and Damned: The Drano Murder Trial, was published in 2017. The book is available on Amazon and has earned a five out of five-star rating from customer reviews. This book was written from the lawyer’s perspective and highlights the difficulties he faced as a court appointed lawyer in a small- town murder trial.

One of the reviewers, Kat LeJeune, stated, “Reading is my addiction and true crime is on top of my list. Our justice system never ceases to amaze me. This case is way past heinous, on one hand it is how an evil and heartless man can wreak havoc on so many people. On the other hand, how can a justice system force a lawyer to defend a case at their own expense? Judges, prosecutors, court reporters or expert witnesses don’t show up to court on their own dime!” She went on to say, “If you want to see the flip side of our justice system, grab a copy of Beaten, Battered and Damned!”

French also has two other books available on Amazon, The LAWyer and An Adventure with John.