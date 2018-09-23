Local Heroes Assisting Hurricane Victims

By Bonita Wilborn

The definition of a first responder is: someone designated or trained to respond to an emergency. They are regular people who literally run in, when everyone else is running away. The DeKalb Ambulance Service (DAS) is only one of the local organizations that is full of that type people. They are people who have taken the time to be trained to help those in need of assistance.

Not only are they ready, willing, and able to come to the assistance of people in DeKalb County, Alabama, but the powers that be, at the DAS, have taken the necessary steps to insure that their employees are always on stand-by to help other counties and states when disaster strikes. They are ready at a moment’s notice to step up, step in, and stand strong to help provide a united front when their assistance is needed.

Such was the case when FEMA made a request of the DAS for ambulances and people to assist with the relief efforts from Hurricane Florence. Two DAS ambulances along with four employees were recently deployed to Spartanburg Municipal Airport in South Carolina, where they were on standby for deployment to the disaster zone. Those employees were: Angela Rothell, Terry Wright, Leslie Behringer, and Chris Dean.

This is certainly not the first deployment DAS employees have been involved in. In years past ambulances and employees have been deployed to Texas, Louisiana, North Carolina, and South Carolina. In addition to being sent to assist other stated, DAS employees have aided closer to home in adjacent counties. They’ve assisted with victims of hurricanes, tornados, floods and other natural disaster, providing as much or as little assistance is required of them at the particular time.

While DAS employees are sometimes deployed to assist other entities, have no fear that DeKalb County residents are being neglected. Administrators at DAS are always diligent to remember that DeKalb County comes first. Had this area been anticipating any negative fallout from Hurricane Florence, their employees would certainly not have been released to go to other areas.

Angela, Terry, Leslie and Chris were released by FEMA to return home on Tuesday, September 11, due to the lack of access for emergency vehicles and equipment experienced after the extreme flooding they have. However, if their assistance is needed again, you can be certain that DAS will re-deploy some of their ambulances and employees to give the help that is needed.

Mountain Valley News would like to take this opportunity to tell DAS employees as well as all other first responder units in the area that we appreciate what you do and we thank you for your service.t