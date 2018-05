On Thursday, May 10 House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter, Senator Steve Livingston, WVSM, and the Rainsville Fire Department will

partner together to provide Weather Radios to local citizens who do not already have one. A limited supply is available. The radios will be given away during a WVSM Live Remote from 3:00pm – 6:00pm (or while supplies last). Programming will be available on site.