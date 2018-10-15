By Bonita Wilborn

Recent test scores have shown marked improvement in third grade reading skills for three DeKalb County Schools as they were named among the top 50 in the state of Alabama. The reading proficiency distinction makes these three schools eligible for a substantial check from the state to recognize them for their growth.

Those schools to receive the award are Fyffe, Henagar, and Sylvania. One DeKalb County third grade teacher commented that she was aware that their scores had improved, but had no idea that the Alabama State Department of Education would be giving out any such award, which is specifically slated toward third grade reading proficiency improvements.

She commented that reading comprehension is really stressed for third grade students and that’s probably why the award is focused on the third grade scores.

At the beginning of the 2017-2018 school term, third grade students across the state were given a reading assessment. Then another assessment was given at the end of the 2017-2018 school term. The determination was that method was the best way to gauge the growth throughout any given year.

Since the money has just been received, and is being used, at least in some cases to purchase more reading tools and equipment for the third grade level students, the teachers have a definite zeal to repeat marked improvement in their students again this year.

An award ceremony was held in September where Governor Kay Ivey congratulated Fyffe, Henagar, and Sylvania schools for their great job they’ve done and encouraged them to keep up the good work.