Luke Meets Pete

By Bonita Wilborn

Mountain Valley News’ inaugural Story Trail Program, a scavenger hunt type activity, where we featured four different books in the Pete the Cat series written by Fort Payne native, James Dean, went well and we are excited to announce that Luke Patterson was our overall winner.

Luke and his grandmother Joycelyn LaMunyon participated in Story Trail each week from July 9 through August 3 where they visited twelve different businesses throughout the city of Rainsville, read the pages that were posted there, answered a few questions about those pages, and then turned in his answer sheet here at the Mountain Valley News office.

Throughout the program, the weekly winners not only received a copy of the week’s featured book, but also received a free slushy from Sonic and/or a free frosty from Wendy’s. The weekly winners were Greyson Pope, Luke Patterson, and Reagan Martin.

As the overall winner, Luke had the opportunity to participate in the parade at Fort Payne’s “Pete the Cat Festival” on Saturday, August 4, and also received a free book signed by James Dean the author.

Highlights of the festival included the dedication of “Pete’s Alley” and star in honor of James Dean for his Pete the Cat series of books in downtown Fort Payne, as well as Mayor Larry Chesser giving James a Key to the City. There was also face painting and many activities for the children. James’ book signing was a huge success with folks waiting in line for hours to get their favorite book signed by the author/illustrator.

We would like to that this opportunity to thank everyone who participated in Story Trail this year and we’re looking forward to another good year in 2019. We would also like to thank our Story Trail sponsors: Bobby Ledbetter at Twin City Used Cars, Sonic Drive In in Rainsville, and Wendy’s restaurant also in Rainsville. We’d also like to thank the participating merchants who allowed us to place our Story Trail stands inside their place of business: Foodland, Kelly’s Kitchen, Stop to Save, Sweet Magnolias, Haymon Drugs, Pizza Hut, Freds, Valley View Tublar Products, Jo Jo’s Qwik Mart, Topher’s, and Casa Poblanos.

About the author:

James Dean’s art has sold in more than ninety galleries and shops across the United States. He has devoted his paintings to Pete the Cat for ten years and has turned his natural love for cats into his life’s work. James published his first adult book, The Misadventures of Pete the Cat, a history of his artwork, in 2006. He illustrated his first self-published children’s book, Pete the Cat I Love my White Shoes, written by Eric Litwin, in 2008, and the follow-up book, Pete the Cat: Rocking In My School Shoes, in 2011. James lives in Savannah, Georgia with his wife, Kimberly.

In 2004, Kimberly & James Dean sat down at their kitchen table to work on a children’s book together. Their dream had finally become a reality with the release of this new Pete the Cat book, Pete the Cat and His Magic Sunglasses. Both left corporate jobs in the late nineties (James was an electrical engineer, Kimberly worked in the press office of the governor of Georgia) to pursue their passion for art, and they have experienced a life made up of strange and wonderful coincidences ever since. Pete the Cat has brought magic into their lives. They work in side-by-side studios, sharing their home with five cats and Emma the pug.

Although the first couple of Pete the Cat books were written by Eric Litwin and illustrated by James Dean, James has now written more than 50 Pete the Cat Books all of which have been illustrated by James and/or his wife, Kimberly.

If you would like to purchase any of the Pete the Cat books you can do so by logging onto https://www.amazon.com/James-Dean/e/B00AFD8XCO.