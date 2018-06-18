Mountain Valley News

Collinsville Police obtained warrants Tuesday June 5, charging a Gadsden man in reference to an identity theft case, and he could face charges in other jurisdiction as well, according to Collinsville Police Deputy Chief Rex Leath.

Deputy Chief Rex Leath got warrants for identity theft for Damyon Justyn Mincey, age 1 of Gadsden.

Leath said a friend of Mincey’s filed a police report on May 30, alleging nearly $450 dollars had been withdrawn from his financial institution during the month of May, without his permission.

“Mincey was able to conduct the transactions by providing the bank tellers with the victim’s name and Social Security number,” Leath said. According to the victim, Mincey was a roommate of the victim so he was able to obtain the victim’s Social Security number and account number.

Mincey could face additional charges with the Rainbow City and Gadsden Police Departments.

Mincey is still at large, Damyon Justyn Mincey is a 21year old white male,5’11” tall, 210 lbs. The Collinsville Police Department ask anyone with information of Mincey’s whereabouts to call them at (256) 524-2136 or call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 845-3801.