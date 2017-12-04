Margie Mountain from the Valley

Hey Y’all! Well I’z in good ole Doc Shoemaker’s office tuther day and thay’z a yankie gal thare whut wuz reely hafin a tussel lernin the language down heer in the south. I jest gotta say, I don’t see whut’z sa hard bout it, even little bitty younguns down here er smart a nuff ta understand it. Looks ta me lack a growd up woman cud figer it out ventually, but she’z pitiful. Well thay’z this here other yankie gal with her whut wuz tryin ta splain us poor suthern hillbillies tu her. She thot she knod everthang thay wuz ta kno bout us, but I got news fer her, she don’t. Well, I lissened az long az I cud stand it and then I jest had ta step in. Let me jest say that when them tu gals left ole Doc’s office thay’z a mite smarter than thay wuz when thay got thare. Why I spect thay went home and braged ta thair fellers bout how thay dun went ahead on and latched onta sum good ole cuntry folk comon cents.

Well, I thot ye mite lack ta heer a little bout whut thay wuz a sayin. The first ole gal sayd, “I rund the car inta a ditch tuther day and I didn’t kno whut in the world I’z a gonna do. I’z baside myself afore my husband got thare with a toe truck.” Then tuther gal sayd, “Girlfriend, ifn that happens agen, don’t panic. Next time jest remember that afore ye kno it four men in a four-wheel-drive pickup truck with a 12-pack of beer and a tow chain will be along shortly. But whutever ye do, don’t try to help em, jest stay outta thair way. This is whut they live fer.” Well I got tu thangs ta say bout that. Ifn she’z got a husband at home, whut in the world iz she doin with a girlfriend? That’z all I better say bout that. Tuther thang iz, pullin lame brain yankee gals outta the ditch, whare thay ain’t got no biznes bein in the first place, ain’t nuthin but suthern hospitality. I spect thay don’t kno nary a thang bout that whare thay come frum.

Then the kno-it-all gal sayd, “Oh, Honey, and let me tell ye that ifn thay’z the predicshun uv the slitest chance uv a sno flak, these folks flock ta the store lack thay ain’t never gonna get ta eat again. Yu’d thank thay ain’t never heered uv a sno plow.”

Well, I didn’t lack it tu much, but ye even gotta give the devil hiz due, she purdy much hit that wun ret on the head, but whut she ain’t lernt yet iz that whilst thay mite get a hole bunch uv sno up thare whare she’z frum, it ain’t the same kinda sno we get. Thairs is a dry sno whilst airs iz wet sno whut sticks tu everthang. And when sno iz loomin in the forcast, a southern gal knoz that her presents is requared at the local grocery store. It don’t matter whuther ye need nary a thang. Ye just have to go thare.

Well, I gotta skedaddle fer now. Y’all have a good Alabama day and come on back next week, ye heer!