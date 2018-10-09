Marines Kick Off Toys For Tots In DeKalb County

The 6th annual DeKalb County Marine Toys for Tots campaign kicked into full drive on October 1. That includes fundraisers and toy drives; toy drop boxes throughout the county; and family toy applications now being accepted.

Parents and legal guardians of children 0-18 may apply for help with Christmas toys at the DeKalb County Department of Human Resources (Food Stamp Office) October 1 – 31.

Volunteers will begin placing toy drop boxes on Saturday, October 13. Organizations wishing to host a box or conduct a toy drive event, may go online and fill out a request form at http://fortpayne-al.toysfortots.org; or contact DeKalb Toys for Tots Coordinator LaRue Hardinger at larueha@yahoo.com

Marine Toys for Tots of DeKalb County in its first five years brought joy to 3,896 children with their distribution of 20,078 toys.

“It’s good to know there are so many generous citizens in our county who want to make sure no child wakes up on Christmas morning, without a present under the tree,” Hardinger said. “Toys for Tots volunteers work non-stop during the weeks leading up to Christmas. We want no child to feel they are forgotten or to lose hope – to feel that Christmas has passed them by. Our detachment is 100 percent volunteer, and no one is paid a penny. They give of their own time, gas, food, and effort.”

Hardinger invites shoppers to keep an eye out for toy drop boxes, and to donate new, un-gift-wrapped toys. These go only to children in DeKalb County, she stressed. Toy drop boxes will be retrieved on or about Monday, Dec. 11, unless the business requests that the box remain longer.

“We do not call people’s homes, asking for donations,” Hardinger added, “and we do not go door-to-door asking for donations. Letters from the national Toys for Tots Foundation asking for donations are legitimate; however, donations mailed in response to those letters do not go to the DeKalb County campaign, but to the Foundation general fund,” Hardinger said.