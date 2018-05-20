Mountain Valley News

By Bonita Wilborn

Authorities confirmed that a 14-year-old boy from Georgia, passed away Saturday at Little River Canyon National Preserve.

First responders from DeKalb Ambulance Service, DeKalb County Rescue Squad, US National Park Rangers, Fisher Rescue Team, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Water Patrol Division and Aviation Division all responded after DeKalb County 911 received a call around 1:30pm Saturday, May 12, of a possible drowning near Martha’s Falls at Little River Canyon National Park. According to a press release the boy disappeared under the water near the falls, but never resurfaced.

At approximately 3:15pm the boy’s body was recovered downstream from where the incident occurred. Cherokee County Coroner Dr. Jeremy Deaton pronounced him dead shortly thereafter.

While enjoying a fun day at any body of water is a favorite past time here in the south, it is very important that you take every precaution to make sure your day of fun is a safe day that will not end in tragedy. Underwater currents move very fast and even very experienced swimmers can be instantly swept away. Please exercise caution and be safe this summer as you enjoy the waterways.