Mountain Valley News

By Sherri Blevins

North Alabamians will have the opportunity to participate in a nationwide event honoring all those military service members who have died while serving in the War on Terror since 2000.

America’s Run for the Fallen will pass through DeKalb County between July 7,2018 through July 9,2018.

This nation wide run covering 19 states and over 6,000 miles is an all-embracing tribute to fallen military members. Runners began this tribute on April 7,2018 in Fort Irwin, CA and will end the tribute at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C. on August 5,2018.

As volunteer runners and support crews pass through an area, stops are made at one-mile intervals at pre-placed markers. Once participants are there,names of fallen military members are proclaimed by the chronological date of death. Family members and all patriotic citizens are asked to stand at the marker and hear each name called out in a short ceremony. At the conclusion of each day, a more lengthy ceremony is held to allow all attending to hear every name for that day read again.

The group has asked for help from the local community to make this run successful. Runners, support staff, and local Gold Star families need support and moral cheerleaders as they move through the county. One way to show support will be to stand along the roadside along the route with flags and patriotic tributes.People are also needed to stand at the Hero Markers to support the Gold Star families and be present at the reading of names. Individuals, families, businesses, sports teams, community organizations, or any other group that wants to participate are asked to join the event. To join the event, simply contact the Alabama state chapter captain, Amanda Goeke at (amanda.goeke@teamrwb.org). The Alabama state chapter is also in need of financial donations to cover food, fuel and various other supplies. These donations can be made to the Alabama state captain.

Jackson,DeKalb and Cherokee Counties will host the runners on Monday, July 9, starting at 7:00 A.M. in Section, and then proceed down Alabama Highway 35 passing through Powell, Rainsville, Fort Payne, Blanche and Gaylesville. It will transition to Alabama 9 and end at the Georgia state line. The team should pass through Fort Payne around 11:30 A.M. at mile-marker 22. The run will end on Alabama 9 at the Georgia border around 4:30 P.M. The team will then travel back to Centre to the Bay Springs Country Inn at 130 County Road 112 for an ending ceremony and dinner for the participants and local Gold Star families.