Miss Elizabeth “Beth” Tullis

Beloved cousin, teacher, friend, and sister-in-Christ, Beth Tullis is now dwelling in safety in her Heavenly home following a determined fight against ALS. She passed on January 9, 2019 at her Fort Payne home.

Beth was born in Gadsden, to Ida Thurman Tullis and Ray Tullis, grew up in the Pine Ridge community, graduated Fort Payne High School as Valedictorian in 1961, and completed her B.A. degree in 1965 at Jacksonville State in secondary education with English and Sociology majors. Her career as an English teacher was at Plainview, Sylvania, and Geraldine High Schools.

In 1970, she received a school librarianship degree from the University of Alabama and returned to Plainview High School (PHS) as the librarian. While there, she organized the Devotional Club for students. Many PHS alumni lovingly recall her guiding their reading choices with book recommendations and her positive influence as a Christian public school teacher.

Her Ph.D. in education was completed in 1978 with a major in supervision and curriculum development with minors in librarianship, supervision, administration, and secondary education. From 1978-1985, Beth continued post-doctoral studies with the University of Alabama. She received coveted recognition as a Denny Scholar.

Her career in administration began with the DeKalb County School System with supervision of the Title I program and coordination of staff development for the system. During this time, she also served as an adjunct assistant professor for the University of Alabama Center in Gadsden.

In 1982, she began work with the Marshall County School System as Special Education Coordinator before assuming a similar position with DeKalb County in 1985, which she held until retirement in 1994.

More important than these career achievements was her lifelong pursuit of being transformed into the image of Jesus Christ and reflecting His righteousness and spirit of generosity to a host of friends, family, neighbors, students, co-workers, and church family.

True to character, Beth regularly presented carefully chosen gifts, books, notes of encouragement, and gift cards tailored to the recipient and meant for encouragement, spiritual development, financial help, or tokens of gratitude. Her heart’s affections also included many cats, dogs, and the University of Alabama.

Beth’s father Ray died when she was 22, and Beth continued as a devoted daughter who ensured that her mother never lacked anything for the 37 years until Ida’s death in 2003. They both joined Grace Presbyterian Church (PCA, Fort Payne) in the early 1990s. There, Beth served as a teacher, a leader in Women in the Church, most recently as President, and a long-term member of the Missions Committee.