Monk’s Christmas Vacation Memories

One of my favorite movies to watch at Christmas is Christmas Vacation. Our entire family has watched this movie so many times that we can basically quote it from memory. My son-in-law is even carrying on the Griswold Family Tradition of exterior illumination lighting his entire front yard for the neighborhood to enjoy. We have even repeated the famous front yard drumroll scene as he lit up the night sky with his creation. This brings me to two of my favorite Christmas memories which we have nicknamed, “Griswold Moments”.

One Christmas in the early nineties, my family and I ventured to the Dawson Christmas Tree Farm to find that one “special” tree with the spotlight shining on it. We found it! However, once we got it home, cut the netting away from its branches, and sawed the trunk off, we found it was a little large for the area. We didn’t knock out any windows, but it was close.

Now for my all-time favorite Griswold Christmas memory, I go back in time to 2009. My wife’s cousin is a great photographer who also shares the Griswold obsession. She came up with the great idea for us to create a Griswold family Christmas card. She could just visualize me dressed as Cousin Eddie in a bathrobe standing with my wife, dressed as Kathryn hat and all, posing in front of an old, worn-out RV. The only problem was we didn’t have an RV. Camera in hand, she scoured the nearby subdivisions and found the perfect RV. The only problem was she didn’t know who it belonged to. That didn’t stop her though. She helped us get in costume and we proceeded to sneak into the neighbor’s yard. Once we were there, she quickly snapped the photo and we got out of dodge in a hurry. We had the card printed and it became a classic, for our family anyway. That was one special year.