Please excuse the mess. We are currently updating our website.

By Bonita Wilborn

The Mountain Valley News Story Trail Program is underway, and we have presented our first week’s winner with a copy of the featured book, Pete the Cat Rock On Mom And Dad, a free slushie from Sonic, and a free frosty from Wendy’s.

The top winner was Luke Patterson.

Week #3 is currently underway, so get out there and visit those Story Trail sites so that your child will be eligible to win prizes as well.

All of these events are leading up to the Pete The Cat Kids Parade and the dedication of Pete’s Alley on Saturday, August 4. The parade starts at 9:00 am and the book signing with author James Dean will begin at 10:00 in the Coal and Iron Building in Downtown Fort Payne.