NACC Scholarship Recipient

William Seth White of Ider has been awarded a Drama Scholarship to Northeast Alabama Community College where he will major in Architecture.

Seth is a 2018 graduate of Ider High School, where he was a member of Beta Club, Future Farmers of America (FFA) in which he served as president, FFA Land Judging Team, Prepared Public Speaking, Livestock Judging, Fellowship of Christian Atheletes (FCA), the yearbook staff, Mu Alpha Theta, Quill and Scroll.

Seth received awards in History, Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), Alabama Boys State, English, and Science. He has also participated in several community activities. Those include: Operation Christmas Child, Henagar Community Christmas, Flat Rock Community Center, and a Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive, which was sponsored by FFA.

Seth is the son of Tim and Janet White.