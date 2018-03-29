Mountain Valley News

Northeast Alabama Community College student, Lizeth Ramirez, has just been named a 2018 Coca-Cola Academic Team Silver Scholar and will receive a $1,250 scholarship.

“This is one of the top honors that a community college student in America can

receive,” stated NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “We are extremely proud of Ms. Ramirez!”

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation sponsors the Coca-Cola Academic Team program by recognizing 50 Gold, 50 Silver, and 50 Bronze Scholars with nearly $200,000 in scholarships annually. Each scholar also receives a commemorative medallion.

“The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges,” said J. Mark Davis, President of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. “We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa and make it possible for deserving students to achieve their educational goals.”

Students are nominated for the academic team by their college administrators. Selection is based on academic achievement, leadership, and engagement in college and community service.

Coca-Cola Academic Team members will be recognized in both local and statewide ceremonies and will also be recognized internationally during Phi Theta Kappa’s annual convention, at http://www.ptk.org/events/annualconvention.aspx, April 19-21 in Kansas City, Missouri.

We thank the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation for recognizing these student leaders and for investing in their futures,” said Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, President and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa. “Scholarships like these are integral to the success of these students in reaching their educational and career goals.”

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of community college students and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in nine nations. Learn more at www.ptk.org.

For information about Phi Theta Kappa at NACC, contact Brad Fricks, PTK Sponsor on campus, at 256-638-4418 or 256-228-6001, ext. 2330, or by email at fricksb@nacc.edu.

