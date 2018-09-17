New School Proposed

By Bonita Wilborn

On Friday, September 7, in a special called meeting, the Fort Payne Board of Education was presented with plans for the design of their future new home for students in third through fifth grades. The proposed building will replace the current Williams Avenue Elementary School. At the meeting, the Board voted to begin bid processes, reserving the right for final approval once the process is completed.

Funding for this new building came after the city was issued over $40 million in bonds for city projects. City leaders set aside half of the money ($20 million) to be used for the building of a new elementary school.

The detailed floor plan presented to the Board includes separate classroom wings for each of the three grades that will be housed in the new building. Each of the three wings and the main entrance includes an unmistakable line of sight for teachers, faculty and school resource officers and has teacher work areas and bathrooms. The plan also included a gymnasium, a cafeteria, a technology building, as well as a storm shelter, which is required in any new construction.

A unique aspect of the new building will be a “Power Over Ethernet” lighting system, which is said to allow school personnel to create a calmer learning environment and improved focus simply by changing the mood of the lighting. This lighting system will be the first new construction in the entire state to feature this particular lighting system.

In addition to the floor plan, the Board was presented with samplings of floor coverings, wall colors and other aspects of the proposed design, which include an incorporation of the mountains and waterways that are unique to the area, with the idea of continuing the learning experience even outside of the traditional classroom.

Another unique aspect of the design included a cafeteria that revolves around a wooded area that would give students the illusion of an outdoor picnic. The dining area also included large bay windows that provide natural light to enhance the experience even further. The intent is to create a fun experience that the students will love.

According to Superintendent Jim Cunningham, the bids will go out soon. “We’re very excited about it,” he said.