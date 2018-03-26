Mountain Valley News

By Amie H. Martin

Mrs. Barbara “Bobby” Barone has been involved in scouting about 45 years. Bobby began her Girl Scout journey in 1945 when she was in the 3rd grade, and her family lived in Tampa, Florida. Her father was in the military and had gone overseas in WWII. In the summer of that year her family moved to Japan to be with her father. She joined the troop on the military base where they lived. One of her fondest memories from that troop was when troop leaders arranged for her group to do a tour of the island of Japan by train. At each stop the girl guides, which are what the Girl Scouts in Japan are called, would meet the troop and had special activities planned for them.

By the 6th grade, her family had moved to Hampton, Virginia on Langley Field Airforce Base. At that time, her father was deployed in Korea. Bobby started attending a Catholic School there and continued in Girl Scouts thru the 7th grade.

When her father’s tour in Korea was up he was transferred to Chicago. In Chicago, the troop her age was too far away. She had to catch the bus to get there, and by the time she arrived the meeting was over. Since she was unable to join the older troop, she began helping with her younger sister’s troop. After several years there, the family was transferred again, this time to Arlington, Virginia. Bobby lost interest in Girl Scouts her 8th grade year and was out of scouts for several years.

She married a military man in June of 1958. Bobby and her husband Joe had one daughter and they ended up stationed at the United States Air Force base in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico in 1966. When signing their oldest daughter up for school there, Joe noticed they were also signing up Girl Scouts so, needless to say, he signed her up. Bobby became involved with that troop and eventually became the troop leader. The Girl Scout cookies there were flown in from Florida and had to be picked up at the airport, which is very different from how they are done in the states, where they are shipped directly to the troop. Bobby lived there for 4 years with her family and then they were transferred to Rome, New York.

She was then pregnant with baby number four. When she took her older girls to the meetings, she would sit outside with the younger children, as not to disturb the meeting. The other moms welcomed her inside with open arms. They had younger children with them as well! Bobby started out just helping occasionally with the troop in Rome, but eventually took on the troop leader role once again. Bobby remembers fondly, “taking the troop camping with a one year old baby in tow, in the fall of the following year (1971).” Laughing, she recalled that having a baby in diapers wasn’t so hard, really. The bad part was that she and the girls had to use the outhouse.

When he was old enough for scouting, Bobby’s son got involved in Cub Scouts and of course, the troop needed help. So, in true fashion, Bobby and her friend agreed to hold the meetings at Bobby’s house and in time, she became the Den Leader Coach.

During the time her children were young, Bobby did Cub Scout meetings in her home on Tuesday nights, lead a Daisy and Brownie Girl Scout meeting on Wednesday nights, and an older Cadette Girl Scout troop on Thursday nights. “Fridays and Saturdays,” she said with a chuckle, “was my day to catch up and clean!”

With every troop Bobby has lead, she has been the “Cookie Mom”, which is the adult who handles all of the money coming in from cookie sales and keeps a running inventory of the cookies. “That’s a big responsibility with all of the money and cookies.” Bobby explained. “I knew I would not cheat those girls out of their money, but I did not know if someone else would, so I just took care of it.” The Girl Scout troops are responsible for turning in all of the money collected from cookie sales. After the sales are over, they get their troop’s part of the money raised.

Bobby lead the Rome, New York troop for six years, but in 1977 her husband was transferred to Atlanta, Georgia. Once there, you guessed it, she found her local Girl Scout troop. At that time the troops in the area did not have a Service Unit Manager. The Service Unit Manager is a volunteer, who provides the leadership and management of troops in a specific area and helps ensure retention of existing members and gaining of new members. The five or so troops there were in danger of being sent to other service units because of their lack of a manager.

Bobby, being the “jump in with both feet” kind of person she is, accepted that Service Unit Manager position. Not knowing anyone there, she made a friend who helped her with getting to know everyone. They remained friends for many, many years. She also was the Cookie Manager for the entire Service Unit during her twelve years in Rome.

Bobby also ran Day Camps in every location she served with the Girl Scouts. Day Camps are not an overnight camp. They are usually a week long themed program where the girls go each day during the camp week for various fun activities. During her time in the Atlanta area, Bobby was the Camp director for the Girl Scout Camp at Stone Mountain for four years.

In 1989, Joe was transferred to San Juan, Puerto Rico for work. There Bobby continued in scouting for seven and a half years. Bobby became the Service Unit Director for the Girl Scout troops on the military base there. She was also the liaison for the Girl Scout Council, which was all in Spanish. “I could not speak Spanish, which made this a challenge.” Bobby said. Fortunately for her, most everyone in Puerto Rico with a decent education can speak English. She also became a trainer in English for the military troops there who needed to be taught English. “I loved it,” she explained.

In 1996, it was time for her husband to retire for good. Their children were grown and lived various locations, Atlanta, North Dakota, and Puerto Rico, none of which Bobby and her husband wanted to live forever. Their oldest daughter had moved to the Fort Payne area a few years before Joe’s retirement and when they visited here they loved it, so this is where they chose to call home. “I’m so glad we did!”, Bobby said.

When he retired, Joe wanted Bobby to quit being involved with scouting, so she could spend more time with him. So, reluctantly she agreed. However, after a few years things changed. As fate would have it, while volunteering at a booth for CASA of DeKalb County, Bobby happened to be placed beside….you guess it….the Girl Scout booth. With a chuckle she said, “I spent more time talking to the Girl Scout lady than I did working my CASA booth.” So, without approval from her husband she jumped right back in to Girl Scouts. Twelve years later, and at the age of 80, she is still a troop leader and the Service Unit Director for DeKalb County. She does plan to “retire” as Service Unit Director at the end of June. For now, she will still lead her troop in Fort Payne.

She said “I love scouting. It is the best thing in the world for kids.” Both Boy Scouts, and Girl Scouts have been a huge part of her life.

“There is nothing special about my story,” she said, “Just a little girl who loved Girl Scouts and couldn’t quit when she grew up!”