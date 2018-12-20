One Of Amie’s Favorite Christmas Memories

“One of my favorite Christmas memories is when my two oldest children were young; Austin 5 and Ethan 3. I had gotten remarried close to Thanksgiving that year, and we had moved into a little house at the foot of the mountain in Pine Ridge, so we had only lived there for about a month before Christmas. My boys were all boy, and they were very excited to talk about all of the ‘boy toys’ they wanted from Santa: trucks, tractors, legos, and etc. Since we’ve always been really big jokesters, we jokingly asked the boys one day, ‘What if Santa forgets that the little girls who lived here before us have moved and he leaves girl toys?’ We really had no idea if there were any little girls who had lived in the house before us, but we knew that Austin and Ethan didn’t know either. So, when we asked that, both of the boys’ eyes blared really big and they didn’t know what to think. Finally Ethan gave us a mean face and said, ‘No!’ Well, as the weeks went on and it got closer to Christmas we’d still ask them occasionally what they were going to do if Santa forgot it was boys who lived here now. On Christmas morning the boys got up and were very excited and relieved that they actually had ‘boy toys’ under the Christmas tree. We’d gotten them tractors that they could ride on. They were happy that Santa had remembered they were boys…until they got their stockings down. On the top were some more boy toys, but we just couldn’t resist adding a small doll in the bottom of each stocking. When Ethan pulled out that doll he flung it across the room and it hit the Christmas tree. It’s still very funny, even today.”