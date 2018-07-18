Mountain Valley News

By Bonita Wilborn

With the up-coming school year just around the corner, everyone’s mind is already turning to the need for new clothing, back packs, and school supplies. With that in mind, for the second year, Fort Payne Pediatrics has formed a partnership with “We’ve Got Your Back” in an effort to raise funds for the purchase of back to school clothing for children in need.

There are currently 118 children from DeKalb County in DHR custody, and 68 of them will be starting school in August. The goal of Fort Payne Pediatrics is to raise enough money to provide those 68 children with a $200 gift card to purchase shirts, pants, shoes, and a jacket. The majority of these children will not be able to have new back to school clothing without this assistance.

Fort Payne Pediatrics is asking for business donations as well as personal donations to reach their goal of $13,600. Each donation of $100 or more will receive special recognition (if you so choose) on both Fort Payne Pediatrics and We’ve Got Your Back’s Facebook pages. Businesses that are willing to have their generous donation recognized on Facebook will need to send their Logo and/or business information to the Administrative Manager, Jessica Cushen at wgyb@fortpaynepeds.com.

Checks can be made payable to Fort Payne Pediatrics (Memo: We’ve Got Your Back: B2S) and dropped of in person or mailed to Attn: We’ve Got Your Back, Fort Payne Pediatrics, 1359 Old Water Works Road SW, Fort Payne, AL 35968.

The fundraising progress will be shared on the Facebook pages and when funds are disbursed at the end of the fundraiser, they will publish all donations (named or anonymous), the total amount raised, any gift card purchase fees, and the total amount disbursed.

For more information contact Danielle Blalock at 256-997-5900 or danielleblalock@live.com.