Our Football Preview Magazine Coming Soon

By Bonita Wilborn

Once again we have been burning the midnight oil, braving the noonday sun, and facing the schedule changes, missed messages, and grueling photo sessions to put together the fifth edition of the Mountain Valley News Football Preview Magazine.

The first edition came in 2014 when Jeremy Wilson was our Sports Editor. Well-known players for the team at Plainview were Jayse Pruitt, Cody Willingham, Chase Willingham, and Cade Willingham, all of which have now graduated. It was the year after Coach Ronnie Haushaulter passed away, so we had an article about him in the 2014 edition as well.

The 2015 edition saw the Mountain Valley News with Jordan Wilks as our Sports Editor. It featured an article about Jeremy Pruitt being named as the Defensive Coordinator at the University of Georgia, Mountain Valley News “Best Team”, as well as photos and interviews with the coaches.

The 2016 edition saw the addition of feature player interviews, the return of Bum Pickins, and each team’s schedule. Jordan Wilks remained as our Sports Editor.

The 2017 edition saw Will Jacobs as our Sports Writer, the magazine going to a square back format, and more improvements with the addition of feature cheerleaders and mascots.

The 2018 edition finds Jordan Wilks working with us again, possibly temporarily, but we’re proud to have him back just the same. It also finds new and exciting graphics and design layouts by Graphic Artist, Amie Martin. Amie wears many hats, both at the office and in her personal life. She is not only a professional photographer and art teacher, but also has a drafting degree from Northeast Alabama Community College (2003), which are all beneficial to her job with us as she does ad design and layout of the newspaper and magazines. Amie is a 1996 graduate of Plainview High School, a life-long resident of DeKalb County, a Girl Scout Leader, mother of four, and grandmother of one and a half.

The 2018 edition also marks the addition of our newest writer, Sherri Blevins. Sherri is a retired school teacher, having spent the bulk of her teaching career at Plainview as a sixth grade teacher. Sherri, too, is a mother and grandmother, the wife of Mountain Valley News’ General Manager, Arlan “Monk” Blevins, she is active in her church, and is a life-long resident of DeKalb County. She brings a lot to our newspaper and magazines. In addition to writing many articles and assisting in proof reading, Sherri attends city council meetings, board of education meetings, as well as the county commission meetings, and videos them for the purpose of live-streaming on our website.

We anticipate the magazine being available within the next couple of weeks, so watch our sign out front and keep a check on our website and Facebook for the announcement that the magazine is ready for pickup.

It is our goal to continue providing a quality magazine that will be a keepsake for people to enjoy for years to come. Look for our article this year about a Rainsville resident and football coach that has helped to mold many of his players into coaches and well-rounded productive citizens of their respective communities.

As always our magazine is free to subscribers and a copy will be provided for the football players, coaches, cheerleaders and mascots, but non-subscribers can purchase copies here at the newspaper office for the low cost of $5.00 each. While here at the office picking up your magazine you can purchase a 6-month subscribe to the newspaper (September – February) for the prorated fee of $12.50 ($10.30 for senior citizens) and get your magazine free.