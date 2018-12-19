Patsy Overby’s Christmas Memory

“My favorite memories of Christmas are when I was very young. About a week before Christmas, my sister Lynn, my brothers Scottie and Tim, my parents, and me, would all go to the woods on our property and cut down a real Christmas tree. Everybody did that back then. I don’t know of anybody that had an artificial tree in those days. We didn’t want to put the tree up very early because we used wood heat and the tree would dry out too much.

The decorations were old, and we used them year after year. Sometimes we would get a few new ones, but that was not very often. Mother had one ornament that she’d kept from her childhood and although I don’t use it on my Christmas tree now, I still have Mother’s ornament. The lights on the tree seemed magical and bright. I remember being really excited to get up on Christmas morning and see what was under the tree. I was so excited that I couldn’t sleep on Christmas Eve night. I always wondered how Santa got down the chimney when we had a fire burning in the fireplace. We usually got one main gift, which was a doll or some sort of toy, and then we’d get other little things like apples, oranges, and nuts in our stockings. I always wished it would snow on Christmas, but it hardly ever did. We’d always spend Christmas Day at home playing with our new toys. It was the most exciting time of the year, and it always seemed like forever until the next Christmas.”