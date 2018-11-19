Wills Valley Society, Children of the American Revolution, held a joint meeting with the Phillip Hamman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, on Tuesday, October 16, 2018. Guest speaker was Phoebe Donald Robinson of Columbiana, former regent of the David Lindsay Chapter, DAR. Mrs. Robinson reenacted the part of her GGGG Grandmother, Elizabeth Donald. Mrs. Robinson spoke of her ancestor’s life during the American Revolution and the First and Second Continental Congresses. She presented each child with a patriotic tote containing a book about the Revolution, a number of patriotic activities and a copy of the United States Constitution.

Membership in the Children of the American Revolution is open to any child from birth to 22 years of age who had an ancestor in the American Revolution either as a soldier, sailor, diplomat, judge, clergy, or anyone who gave aide to the Americans by supplying money or goods.

Membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution is open to all women above the age of 18 who have descended from a man or woman with proven loyalty to the cause for American Independence. Those interested may call Gwen Williams, Registrar, at 256-638-6153 for more information on membership.